TV Best Bets for February 11

Cherish the Day
OWN, 10pm EST, New Series!
Ava DuVernay (Queen Sugar) brings us this new anthology series that chronicles a couple’s relationship over five years, each episode spanning one single day. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship, from the extraordinary to the everyday, that compel us to hold true to the ones we love. Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson star.
The Conners: “Live From Lanford”
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The first ever live episode of The Conners takes place on the night of the New Hampshire primary. President of ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in the Conners’ living room on voting night, you’re about to find out.”
NCIS: “Lonely Hearts”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Lonely Hearts,” the lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) friend, Phillip Brooks (guest star Don Lake), met on a dating site.
The Resident: “Free Fall”
FOX, 8pm EST
After his termination from the hospital, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in the new episode “Free Fall.”
Finding Your Roots: “Slave Trade”
PBS, 8pm EST
Upending their notions of African American history, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. journeys with film director Ava DuVernay, actor S. Epatha Merkerson and musician Questlove to the unexpected places where their ancestors were scattered by slavery.
FBI: “Legacy”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Legacy,” the team works to discover who stole a truck filled with armor-piercing rifles and what they have planned for the stolen weapons.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Southern Kitchen”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gordon Ramsay travels to Southern Kitchen in Richmond, Va., as he and his crew must help a tight-knit family being torn apart by bankruptcy after putting everything they have into their restaurant.
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes
HBO, 9pm EST
Interweaving priceless archival footage of Muhammad Ali’s many appearances on The Dick Cavett Show with insights from a number of authors, sports commentators and members of Ali’s inner circle, this film tracks the three-time heavyweight boxing champion’s most memorable fights and personal battles to paint an illuminating portrait of a man whose impact on the civil rights movement rivals his feats in the boxing ring.
This Is Us: “A Hell of a Week: Part Three”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kate (Chrissy Metz) finds strength in unexpected places.
American Experience: “The Fight”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the stories of two men, boxers Max Schmeling of Germany and American Joe Louis, culminating in what was arguably the most politicized sporting event in history: the 1938 heavyweight championship of the world.
black-ish: “The Gauntlet”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Dre (Anthony Anderson) thought he was the best gift-giver, but Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tells him she prefers meaningful gifts over expensive ones, so he does his best to get her something she’ll love on Valentine’s Day. Meanwhile, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) teaches Jack (Miles Brown) how to get a girl after she hears about his love troubles, but her antiquated ways don’t help.
For Life
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
An innocent man serving a life sentence becomes a lawyer while in prison, fighting cases on behalf of his fellow inmates while figuring out how to overturn his own conviction.
Project Blue Book: “Hopkinsville”
History, 10pm EST
When alleged alien beings invade a home in rural Kentucky, Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) are brought in on the CIA’s top-secret program, MK Ultra, which believes the attack may be the start of a much larger invasion.
New Amsterdam: “In the Graveyard”
NBC, 10pm EST
The doctors stop at nothing to help their patients following a shocking realization that prompts a change in the hospital. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) must make an important decision in his career.