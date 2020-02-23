TV Best Bets for February 23

Better Call Saul
AMC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the 10-episode fifth season, Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. Tomorrow the series continues in its regular time slot. Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Michael Mando all return.
College Basketball
CBS & FS1, beginning at 2pm Live EST
Highlights of Sunday’s college basketball action include St. John’s at Seton Hall (CBS), Butler at Creighton (FS1) and Maryland at Ohio State (CBS).
God Friended Me: “Raspberry Pie”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Raspberry Pie,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) is confused when the God Account sends him his own name as a friend suggestion.
Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Spanning five continents and some of the most punishing environments to date — including shark-filled waters off the Bermuda Triangle, snake-infested jungles in the Philippines and more — the new season of the competition survival series also features some firsts, like having the first set of siblings working together out in the wild. Baring it all, two twin sisters and two brothers take on a unique four-person, 21-day challenge. Can the siblings survive the elements — and each other — as tensions run high and their bonds are tested like never before?
The Simpsons: “Frinkcoin”
FOX, 8pm EST
Professor Frink (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes the richest man in Springfield after developing a cryptocurrency in the new episode “Frinkcoin.”
Duncanville: “Red Head Redemption”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Rock star Alice Cooper is a guest voice on the new episode “Red Head Redemption,” in which an online video game tournament turns into a rivalry between Duncan and Kimberly (voices of Amy Poehler and Riki Lindhome).
The Walking Dead
AMC, 9pm EST, New Episodes
Back from its Season 10 hiatus, there’s a lot to worry about now that the survivors know Alpha was behind the Whisperer spy Dante. The season ended with Gabriel stabbing Dante for killing Siddiq, but how many other double agents might be mixed in with their community? And what’s going to happen to Carol, Daryl and the rest of the survivors who fell onto a cave-like plateau with a herd of zombies below them?
NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Circle”
CBS, 9pm EST
Anna Kolcheck (returning guest star Bar Paly) warns Callen (Chris O’Donnell) that he is in danger and must now work with an archenemy to stop an underground trafficking ring in the new episode “The Circle.”
Race for the White House: “Reagan v. Carter”
CNN, 9pm EST
The 1980 presidential race sees President Jimmy Carter and Republican opponent Ronald Reagan having to fight off fierce challenges from within as both parties struggle to reinvent themselves and use the global media spotlight to their advantage.
Bob’s Burgers: “Three Girls and a Little Wharfy”
FOX, 9pm EST
Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) skeptically joins her friends in a search for the mythical sea monster Wharfy. Kathryn Hahn provides a guest voice in the new episode “Three Girls and a Little Wharfy.”
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Boss”
NBC, 9pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) must decide whether or not to get involved in her boss Joan’s (Lauren Graham) troubled marriage after she hears Joan sing a “heart song.” Zoey creates a new program for the family to communicate with Mitch (Peter Gallagher), but when his first word is not what they expected, Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) reaches a breaking point.
Sanditon
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
On the night of the Midsummer Ball, romance, jealousy and betrayal fill the air. Events conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing difficult choices.
Family Guy: “Undergrounded”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) grounds Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) for overspending with his credit card, so Peter digs a tunnel leading directly to the Drunken Clam in the new episode “Undergrounded.”
The Rookie: “Day of Death”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the entire team are in a desperate search to rescue Officer Chen (Melissa O’Neil) after her abduction and must attempt to get Rosalind to help them. Meanwhile, after Officer Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) discovers Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) unconscious from a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, she is forced to keep him close by.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Waiting for Monroe”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Waiting for Monroe,” NCIS must track down a mysterious female assassin responsible for murders in Athens, Rome and London.
The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty: “The Reluctant King”
CNN, 10pm EST
When the shy, stuttering George VI is crowned king in 1937, he must rebuild the prestige of the monarchy after the shocking abdication of his brother Edward, while World War II looms.
Forensic Files II
HLN, 10pm EST, New Series!
Forensic Files, one of TV’s earliest true-crime docuseries, ceased production in 2011, but has continued airing in repeats that remain popular. Now, 16 new episodes of the series will begin airing starting this month. Original series narrator Peter Thomas passed away in 2016, and at presstime a new narrator had not been announced.
Good Girls: “Not Just Cards”
NBC, 10pm EST
Beth (Christina Hendricks) makes a choice that surprises those around her just as an old foe from the past returns. Meanwhile, Annie (Mae Whitman) finds a helpful outlet on her road to self-improvement.
Vienna Blood
PBS, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Suspicion at the military school falls on an elite group of cadets with a penchant for sadism and dangerous games. Solving the case will have a devastating impact on both Oskar and Max’s professional lives.