TV Best Bets for February 5

LEGO Masters
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Will Arnett (voice of The LEGO Movie’s Batman) hosts and executive produces FOX’s new competition series LEGO Masters, which has teams of skilled LEGO creators going head-to-head in elaborate brick-building challenges. The winning team scores a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the coveted title of LEGO Masters.
College Basketball
ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
FS1 airs two Big East college hoops matchups with Villanova at Butler and Seton Hall at Georgetown. ESPN2 has Wake Forest at Louisville in an ACC matchup.
Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players
CBS, 8pm EST
Survivor celebrates its upcoming 40th season with this one-hour retrospective special featuring new interviews with unforgettable players from the series’ 20-year run who discuss their biggest moves and favorite moments of the game.
Expedition Unknown
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Host Josh Gates returns to explore more mysteries. In the two-hour season premiere, Gates travels to the battlefields and beaches of Normandy to learn shocking secrets about the World War II D-Day invasion.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST
Season 3 of The Masked Singer airs on its regular date and time beginning tonight.
Chicago Med: “Pain Is for the Living”
NBC, 8pm EST
Two brothers in critical condition are rushed into the hospital by their parents, leaving Dr. Choi (Brian Tee), April (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) to tend to their care and piece together what actually transpired. Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) becomes suspicious of a new mother entering the E.D. Dr. Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) tireless activities at the safe injection site start to take a toll on his work.
NOVA: “Polar Extremes”
PBS, 8pm EST
Following a trail of fossils found in all the wrong places — beech trees in Antarctica, redwoods and hippo-like mammals in the Arctic — uncover the bizarre history of the poles, from miles-thick ice sheets to warm polar forests teeming with life.
Summer House: “The Big Bang”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The summer starts off with a bang when Carl takes his friendship with Lindsay to the next level. While the returning housemates savor the juicy gossip, newbies Luke and Jules wonder what they’ve signed up for. Meanwhile, Kyle and Amanda are in a challenging place, making Paige and Hannah the house’s happiest couple. But, if male model/hockey coach Luke has his way, that could change quickly.
Criminal Minds: “Date Night/Rusty”
CBS, 9pm EST
A former foe of the BAU returns with very specific demands for Dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). Guest star Rachael Leigh Cook returns in the new episode “Date Night.” Then, in the new episode “Rusty,” the BAU travels to Denver to investigate the deaths of several decapitated men.
Chicago Fire: “A Chicago Welcome”
NBC, 9pm EST
The surprising arrival of a new fire truck brings both joy and chaos to members of Firehouse 51. Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) are asked to make peace with an old foe for the greater good. Brett (Kara Killmer) receives family news while Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) plans a party with friends.
Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”
History, 10pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Ivar and Igor may be plotting against Oleg, but they’re still part of the force that departs for Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion, but can enough be done to resist the Rus force?
Chicago P.D.: “I Was Here”
NBC, 10pm EST
After receiving a distressing 911 call, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) enlists the team’s help to track down a girl caught up in a sex-trafficking ring.
68 Whiskey: “Trouble in River City”
Paramount Network, 10pm EST
This new episode in Ron Howard’s military war dramedy finds Roback (Sam Keeley) scrambling to keep a promise, Sasquatch (Derek Theler) having to remind the guys that they have unfinished business, and Holloway (Beth Riesgraf) planning to help Qasem’s village.
Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Mexico
PBS, 10pm EST
Dive into a network of unexplored caves under the Yucatán Peninsula with Steve Backshall. After trekking through kilometers of scorpion-infested Mexican jungle to reach the caves, he faces the terror of being lost in an underwater silt cloud.