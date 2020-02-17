TV Best Bets for February 17

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Friends Like These”
FOX, 8pm EST
The team responds to emergencies that include a ride-share trip gone awry, a farming accident and a memorial service that may turn into another funeral. Billy Burke guest-stars in the new episode “Friends Like These.”
The Waltons: “The Fawn”
MeTV, 12pm EST
Erin adopts a wild animal, while John Boy gets a life lesson with a new job.
College Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
A college basketball doubleheader on ESPN has the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, followed by the Iowa State Cyclones at the Kansas Jayhawks.
Washington: “Rebel Commander”
History, 8pm EST
The British are no longer coming — they’re here. As the American colonies make their final break from the British empire, their newly minted commander-in-chief George Washington realizes he’s been handed the nearly impossible task of fighting the most powerful and seasoned armed forces in the world with a ragtag group of undisciplined, inexperienced and underfunded soldiers.
America’s Got Talent: The Champions
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
The Season 2 winner of the series that brings together the most memorable and talented acts from Got Talent competitions around the globe is determined tonight.
All Rise: “My Fair Lockdown”
CBS, 9pm EST
Lola (Simone Missick) presides over the trial of a defendant who rejects the rule of law and seizes control of the courtroom in the new episode “My Fair Lockdown.”
The Green River Killer: Mind of a Monster
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
The latest in ID’s Mind of a Monster series of specials focuses on Gary Ridgway, one of America’s most prolific serial killers, who was convicted of murdering 49 women in Washington state between 1982 and 2001, though he confessed to 71 murders and is believed to have committed more than 90. The two-hour special uses chilling tapes and video archives of Ridgway’s police interviews to gain insight into his evil.
No Passport Required: “Bosto
PBS, 9pmVisit Boston with chef Marcus Samuelsson to learn about the Portuguese, Brazilian and Cape Verdean diasporas, united by one language in the bustling port city they call home. Meet the chefs who are continuing and transforming culinary traditions.
The Good Doctor: “Unsaid”
ABC, 10pm EST
Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is hopeful that Carly (Jasika Nicole) is truly fine with his friendship with Lea (Paige Spara). Meanwhile, the team treats a young boy — born without a fully formed trachea and unable to speak — who may be a good candidate for an experimental procedure.
Spy Games: “Mind Over Matter”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The Assessors push the competitors beyond their physical and mental limits in a grueling endurance test, with the challenge taking a dangerous turn. When a frontrunner starts to crack under the pressure, their fate in the game hangs in the balance. As the bottom two contestants fight it out at the interrogation, only one will make it through to the next mission.
Hallmark Channel’s Tails of Joy
Hallmark Channel, 10pm EST
Follow Paw Works’ rescue and their group of 60 dogs and cats as they care for their animals, watch them begin to flourish, identify their unique personalities, and ultimately place them in loving homes. This heartwarming journey offers a powerful message of hope and encourages families to adopt, not shop. Hosted by Larissa Wohl.
Manifest: “Emergency Exit”
NBC, 10pm EST
Tensions flare as the passengers of Flight 828 finally come to understand the meaning of their increasingly terrifying callings. Afraid of losing his daughter to the Church of the Believers, Ben (Josh Dallas) confronts Adrian (Jared Grimes). Meanwhile, Zeke (Matt Long) challenges Michaela’s (Melissa Roxburgh) trust and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) seeks help from an old flame.