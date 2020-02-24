TV Best Bets for February 24

The Voice
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit singing competition returns for Season 18, with musician/actor Nick Jonas joining the coaching lineup alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
College Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Monday night college basketball on ESPN has the Louisville Cardinals at the Florida State Seminoles, followed by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Kansas Jayhawks.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “Bum Steer”
FOX, 8pm EST
Owen (Rob Lowe) and his team are called to deal with a runaway bull in a used-car lot in the new episode “Bum Steer.”
Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In the early 1960s, the Kennedy administration pushed to have fighter pilot Ed Dwight become the first black astronaut in space, but it would not be until 1983 that Guion Bluford broke NASA’s astronaut color barrier and flew into orbit. Black astronauts and their families share their stories in this documentary special.
Better Call Saul
AMC, 9pm EST
Season 5 of Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) journey continues tonight. The series will remain in this Monday time slot.
The Good Doctor: “Autopsy”
ABC, 10pm EST
When Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) makes an emotional confession, the result may not be as desired. Meanwhile, he becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe, which challenges his relationships at the hospital. Dr. Browne (Antonia Thomas), Dr. Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) treat a male college student with a mysterious split personality disorder.