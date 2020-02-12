TV Best Bets for February 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Netflix, Original Film!
In this follow-up to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are now officially a couple. But when another recipient of one of her old love letters reenters her life, Lara Jean is confronted with a dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time? Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Madeleine Arthur, Jordan Fisher and Holland Taylor also star.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Something in the Water”
Bravo, 8pm EST
As the ladies head to the Jersey shore, Jennifer considers whether it’s worth apologizing to Melissa. Meanwhile, Frankie and Gia go to prom. Melissa plans to tell Danielle to keep away from the group, and Jennifer and Margaret go head-to-head over their friendship with Teresa.
Survivor: Winners at War
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Survivor begins its 40th season with a two-hour premiere episode tonight, which promises to be the most epic season yet, as it features 20 past winners including fan favorites Boston Rob Mariano and his now-wife Amber Brkich, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Yul Kwon, Parvati Shallow, Ethan Zohn and more.
The Masked Singer: “Masking for a Friend: Group A”
FOX, 8pm EST
Actress Leah Remini joins the panel as Group A contestants take the stage for a third time and are pared down to the top three in their group.
Chicago Med: “It May Not Be Forever”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) disagree over an abusive husband. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) struggles with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Elsa (Molly Bernard) reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life.
Modern Family: “Paris”
ABC, 9pm EST
In one last family trip, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan head to Paris so Jay (Ed O’Neill) can accept a lifetime achievement award for his work in the closet industry. Meanwhile, Claire (Julie Bowen) has a secret rendezvous in one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) lifelong dream of performing as Fizbo on the streets of Paris is about to become a reality.
LEGO Masters: “Space Smash”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Space Smash,” contestants craft everything from aliens to massive rocket ships. The twist of the task is to build an item that not only looks amazing from the outside, but also impresses when it gets smashed in slow motion.
Chicago Fire: “Shut It Down”
NBC, 9pm EST
A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett (Kara Killmer) is conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide (Taylor Kinney) misunderstands his role as Cruz’s (Joe Minoso) best man. Mouch (Christian Stolte) bites off more than he can chew.
The Soup
E!, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic, pop-culture commentary comedy returns with a new host — comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta. The weekly half-hour series will feature Catta-Preta’s unfiltered take on the buzziest clips of the week across entertainment and social media.
Chicago P.D.: “Center Mass”
NBC, 10pm EST
A homeless man’s murder leads Intelligence to a criminal who has evaded capture for years. Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) has a troubling experience with a young, mentally ill man.
Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Borneo
PBS, 10pm EST
Follow Steve Backshall as he drops down a sinkhole to explore a series of underground Bornean caves threatened by deforestation and limestone quarrying. The journey may lead to the potential to explore other undiscovered subterranean worlds.
Richard Hammond’s Big
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
British car aficionado Richard Hammond hosts this nine-part series that spotlights engineering at its finest with the biggest structures in the world. From Italy to Austria to the Netherlands and beyond, Hammond goes behind the scenes of these colossal structures and machines to understand the science of “big.”
Expedition X
Discovery Channel, 11:10pm EST, New Series!
This spinoff of Expedition Unknown is also hosted by Josh Gates, who is joined by scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot to investigate reports of supernatural encounters, mysterious creatures and extraterrestrial phenomena.