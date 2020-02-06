TV Best Bets for February 6

Indebted
NBC, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
Some familiar faces make a welcome return to the sitcom world in NBC’s new generation-gap laugher. Fran Drescher (The Nanny) and Steven Weber (Wings) star as broke baby-boomer parents who have to move in with their son’s family. Also stars Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) and Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live).
Figure Skating: ISU Four Continents Championships
NBCSN, 3pm EST
The world’s best figure skaters outside Europe compete at the ISU Four Continents Championships held in Seoul, South Korea. Coverage starts with the ladies’ short program today on NBCSN and continues on NBCSN and NBC through Sunday.
Station 19: “Eulogy”
ABC, 8pm EST
While Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) grieves a monumental loss, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) refuses to do the same and, instead, throws herself into work. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a widespread carbon monoxide leak, and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) makes a controversial choice for captain.
Young Sheldon: “A Slump, a Cross and Roadside Gravel”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) bond over a money-making opportunity in the new episode “A Slump, a Cross and Roadside Gravel.”
Katy Keene
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
The CW’s Archie Comics universe expands beyond Riverdale in this new series starring Lucy Hale as the title character, an aspiring fashion designer. The series follows the lives and loves of Katy, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and “it” girl Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they chase their 20-something dreams in New York City.
Last Man Standing: “Girls Rock”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) try to influence Jen’s (Krista Marie Yu) career path on the new episode “Girls Rock.”
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The acclaimed comedy starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and more of a terrific ensemble cast is back for Season 7 with a special one-hour premiere tonight. The hit series has also already been renewed for Season 8.
The Unicorn: “The Wade Beneath My Wings”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Forrest (Rob Corddry) takes career advice from Wade (Walton Goggins) and the results are disastrous in the new episode “The Wade Beneath My Wings.”
Outmatched: “Grandparents”
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Mike’s (Jason Biggs) parents (guest stars Tony Danza and Caroline Aaron) pay an awkward visit from Florida in the new episode “Grandparents.”
Project Runway: “Suit Yourself”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Inspired by recent fashion moments — like their mentor Christian Siriano’s groundbreaking Oscar look for Billy Porter — the designers will each need to find their own way to take the tuxedo into the future with a mix of male, female and nonbinary models. A perfectly tailored suit is nearly impossible without help, so the designers get a surprise second set of hands to help out.
Deputy: “10-8 Do No Harm”
FOX, 9pm EST
A gunman walks into the Los Angeles Correctional Facility where Paula (Yara Martinez) is volunteering in the new episode “10-8 Do No Harm.”
Will & Grace: “Bi-Plane”
NBC, 9pm EST
Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) decide to intervene when they discover Grace’s niece (guest star Billie Lourd) is dating a bisexual man (guest star Peter Graham). Jack (Sean Hayes) gets permission from his husband, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez), to sleep with his celebrity hall pass, guest star Ryan Phillippe. Karen (Megan Mullally) struggles to adapt when her assistant, Friday (guest star Vanessa Bayer), books them on an economy flight.
The Sinner
USA Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bill Pullman returns as Detective Harry Ambrose for Season 3 of this thrilling anthology series. This time, a tragic car accident involving a revered teacher (Matt Bomer) on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York, uncovers a hidden crime that pulls Ambrose into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.
Carol’s Second Act: “Secrets”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Carol (Patricia Heaton) learns of Lexie’s (Sabrina Jalees) secret hobby and a whole lot more in the new episode “Secrets.”
Tommy
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
Edie Falco stars as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland — but that’s not going to be easy.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Redemption in Her Corner”
NBC, 10pm EST
Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder) steps over the line when she suspects a trainer at her boxing gym is taking advantage of his students.
Briarpatch
USA Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Rosario Dawson, who is also a producer, stars in this anthology series based on Ross Thomas’ Edgar Award-winning 1984 crime novel, with USA Network saying the drama will update Thomas’ sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation. The place is a small, quirky Texas community that is the hometown of investigator Allegra Dill (Dawson), who is drawn back there after her police officer sister is murdered in a car bombing. Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) is an executive producer.