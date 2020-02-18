TV Best Bets for February 18

Washington: “Father of His Country”
History, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
The revolution has been won, but for Washington, the problems — even within his own army — are just beginning. With the fate of the young republic at stake, Washington once again rises to the moment, becoming the inevitable, though reluctant, hero his country needs. While warring nations attack America’s borders and uprisings threaten from within, he builds the new United States up with his bare hands while setting the country on a course that still dictates much of the American experience.
The Conners: “Brothers, Babies and Breakdowns”
ABC, 8pm EST
Dan (John Goodman) avoids coping with a death in the family, only to be confronted by it head-on. Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) address Ben’s baby fever and have "the talk." The Lunch Box is officially open for business, and Dwight (Stephen Monroe Taylor) gets the jitters when he has to fill in for the chef, who suffers an accident.
NCIS: “Ephemera”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Ephemera,” the NCIS team gets imaginative as they investigate the death of a retired Navy officer who possessed a valuable (and possibly stolen) coin.
The Resident: “Last Shot”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Last Shot,” Red Rock Mountain Medical finally opens the doors to its new neurosurgery center, but the staff soon discovers that the center is not everything that was promised.
Finding Your Roots: “Italian Roots”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and actors Marisa Tomei and John Turturro, introducing them to ancestors who made immense sacrifices to bring their families from Italy to America.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “The Park Restaurant & Bar”
FOX, 9pm EST
Gordon Ramsay travels to Oak Park, Calif., where he and his crew must overhaul The Park gastropub. Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski guest-stars in the new episode “The Park Restaurant & Bar.”
This Is Us: “The Cabin”
NBC, 9pm EST
The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin.
FBI: Most Wanted: “Prophet”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Prophet,” the team races to locate a cult leader who ordered the murder of his own family.
Project Blue Book: “The Men in Black”
History, 10pm EST
When Hynek (Aidan Gillen) is kidnapped by the mysterious Man in Black, Quinn (Michael Malarkey) teams up with the CIA to track him down and save his life.
New Amsterdam: “Sabbath”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) races against the clock to rearrange the budget when faced with employees going unpaid, while Kapoor (Anupam Kher) is presented with a device that’s the future of medicine. Meanwhile, Iggy (Tyler Labine) goes against the norms to prove a diagnosis and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) gets an unexpected visitor. Gina Gershon guest-stars.
Ink Master: “Head Spin”
Paramount Network, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Head Spin,” the Turf War is more intense than ever before as a team challenge leaves the artists dizzied and out of control.