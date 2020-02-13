TV Best Bets for February 13

Narcos: Mexico
Netflix, Season Premiere!
This companion series to Narcos, which is set in the 1980s as it explores the origin of the modern drug war, returns for Season 2.
Love Is Blind
Netflix, New Series!
Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this series in which singles who want to be loved for who they are, not what they look like, talk to a stream of potential love interests without ever seeing them. When a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé/fiancée for the first time. Can they then turn their emotional connection into a physical one before their wedding day?
NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona
FS1, beginning at 7pm Live EST
FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 62nd Daytona 500.
Young Sheldon: “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Meemaw (Annie Potts) meets Dale’s (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife, June (guest star Reba McEntire), in the new episode “A Boyfriend’s Ex-Wife and a Good Luck Head Rub.”
Last Man Standing: “Break Out the Campaign”
FOX, 8pm EST
Vanessa (Nancy Travis) turns to Mike (Tim Allen) and Carol (guest star Tisha Campbell) for advice on her state assembly campaign in the new episode “Break Out the Campaign.”
A Year in Music: “1979”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Former MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown looks back at the music of 1979, from the rise and fall of disco to the release of Michael Jackson’s breakout solo album Off the Wall and more.
Outmatched: “Bullying”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Bullying,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) look into a charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying his teacher.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Pimento”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) shows up unexpectedly to seek Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles’ (Joe Lo Truglio) help after claiming someone is trying to kill him. Meanwhile, the rest of the squad endures a Workplace Conflict seminar.
Deputy: “10-8 Search and Rescue”
FOX, 9pm EST
While assisting the fire department, a sheriff’s deputy discovers a suspicious car in the forest that leads them to a missing girl in the new episode “10-8 Search and Rescue.”
Will & Grace: “Of Mouse and Men”
NBC, 9pm EST
Worried about Grace (Debra Messing) being a single mother, Marilyn (guest star Blythe Danner) goes behind Grace’s back to fix her up with a beagle-breeding couple interested in adopting Grace’s baby. Will (Eric McCormack) gets enlisted by Karen (Megan Mullally) to deal with a PR nightmare created by a homophobic player on her baseball team. Jack (Sean Hayes) and Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) go to extreme lengths to get rid of a mouse.
In Ice Cold Blood
Oxygen, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Grammy winner Ice-T returns as host, lending his distinct voice to mind-blowing true stories involving sex, money, obsession — or a fatal cocktail of all three. During each hourlong episode, in-depth interviews and archival footage merge to spotlight an intriguing mystery, recounted through the lens of expert detective work, unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping discoveries.
The Sinner
USA Network, 9pm EST
In the second episode of the new season, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) probes Jamie (Matt Bomer) further, as his explanation of the accident doesn’t quite match the evidence Ambrose is uncovering. Flashbacks of Jamie’s early life with Nick reveal a very different and complex man.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Tooth Fairy”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) are worried that with grandparents living in the house, their kids are too spoiled. When Asher (Anders Garrett) loses his first tooth, Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) interfere with the tooth fairy and prove Dave and Rebecca right. Meanwhile, Joanna (Jessy Hodges) lies to her new girlfriend about being a much more involved aunt than she actually is.
A Million Little Things: “daisy”
ABC, 10pm EST
Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Sophie (Lizzy Greene) come together during a family emergency; Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) learn that their potential birth mother could be in danger; and Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend’s cancer remission party.
Tommy: “There Are No Strangers Here”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “There Are No Strangers Here,” Tommy (Edie Falco) works to keep her officers in line when one of their own turns up dead, and some want to take extreme measures to find the perpetrator.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “I Deserve Some Loving Too”
NBC, 10pm EST
Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover to root out a government worker withholding green cards in exchange for sex.