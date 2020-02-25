TV Best Bets for February 25

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Gordon Ramsay travels to Arkansas in the two-part season finale. In Conway, Bear’s Den Pizza is struggling due to one owner’s drunken outbursts and another owner’s absenteeism. In Little Rock, the Korean-inspired South Boulevard restaurant is in decline because of the owner’s inexperience.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals has Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors on the road against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then Jrue Holiday leads the New Orleans Pelicans into Los Angeles for a bout with LeBron James and the Lakers.
The Conners: “Bad Dads and Grads”
ABC, 8pm EST
Dan (John Goodman) starts to bond with his younger half-brother (guest star Noel Fisher), but he can’t get over the fact that their father paid for Ed Jr.’s college education, something he refused to do for Dan. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they “invite” her into their relationship.
CBS News Democratic Primary Debate
CBS, 8pm Live EST
CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute cohost the 10th Democratic presidential primary debate from the Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C.
The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down: “William Shatner Meets Oak Island”
History, 8pm EST
Star Trek icon William Shatner joins the team in the war room and gets a firsthand look at how an obscure island off the coast of Nova Scotia has become a global phenomenon.
Finding Your Roots: “Criminal Kind”
PBS, 8pm EST
Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Laura Linney and journalists Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien, telling them stories of tricksters, scoundrels and outright criminals who nevertheless laid the groundwork for their success.
Vanderpump Rules: “Ex-Best Man, Ex-Best Friend”
Bravo, 9pm EST
In the wake of their explosive fight, Jax kicks Sandoval out of his wedding party and considers disinviting him from Kentucky completely. Meanwhile, Ariana pushes Lala and Stassi away as she spirals into a dark place, Scheana sabotages Brett and Charli’s date, Brittany must figure out if Ariana is still her bridesmaid and Lisa Vanderpump receives some devastating news.
This Is Us: “Clouds”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) spends the day with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Toby (Chris Sullivan) makes a grand gesture. The Big Three get their report cards.
American Masters: “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
PBS, 9pm EST
Discover the man behind the legend. With full access to the Miles Davis Estate, the film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.
New Amsterdam: “Double Blind”
NBC, 10pm EST
When tasked with turning the opioid epidemic around, Max (Ryan Eggold) shuts down the ED and proposes a massive change. Meanwhile, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) goes to great lengths to prove a point.
Ink Master: “Sugar Rush”
Paramount Network, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Sugar Rush,” artists are hungry for the win — and one bites off more than they can chew — when they create sweet, full-color food tattoos.