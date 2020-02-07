TV Best Bets for February 7

Locke & Key
Netflix, New Series!
Based on the comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, this series follows three siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home and find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Unfortunately, a demon also wants the keys, and will do anything to get them. Carlton Cuse (Lost) is a showrunner and cowrote a few of the episodes.
Horse Girl
Netflix, Original Film!
Alison Brie stars in this darkly humorous psychological thriller as a socially awkward arts-and-crafts store employee who is more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely lucid dreams upends the simplicity of her waking life, she becomes increasingly unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality.
My Holo Love
Netflix, New Series!
In this series from South Korea, a woman with a disorder causing her to not recognize familiar faces lives a reclusive life until she starts using an artificial intelligence program called Holo, whose appearance is the same as the software developer’s. The developer falls in love with the woman, but his cold personality contrasts with that of Holo’s.
The Waltons: “The Separation”
MeTV, 12pm EST
A misunderstanding and plain stubborn pride cause a rift between the Walton grandparents.
ABC News: The Democratic Debate
ABC, 8pm Live EST
The Democratic candidates give their thoughts on an array of current issues.
MacGyver
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 4 premiere episode “Fire + Ashes + Legacy = Phoenix,” Mac (Lucas Till) and former Phoenix Foundation members are recruited to hunt down a bioweapon that’s planned to be used by a mysterious organization to attack a major U.S. city. Henry Ian Cusick (Lost) joins the regular cast as ex-MI6 agent Russ Taylor.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “What Lies Beneath”
NBC, 8pm EST
A bizarre murder at a university research site thrusts Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and Kate (Brooke Lyons) into the world of postmortem forensics. Meanwhile, Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) explores new possibilities with the help of Sellitto’s (Michael Imperioli) friend.
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
Comedy Central, 11pm EST
Steph Tolev explains what it’s like being a Canadian woman in Los Angeles, Ron Taylor discusses a common sports movie trope, and Mark Ellis reveals what makes him cry.
High Maintenance
HBO, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ben Sinclair returns as The Guy for the nine-episode fourth season of the critically acclaimed show that uses a marijuana dealer to tell a variety of distinctly authentic, empathetic and insightful stories about his New York City community.