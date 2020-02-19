TV Best Bets for February 19

Year of the Rabbit
IFC, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) stars as Detective Inspector Rabbit, a hardened booze-hound and loose-cannon cop in Victorian London. He’s aided and abetted by his new partner Wilbur Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country’s first female police officer, Mabel Wisbech (Susan Wokoma), as they bring justice to the streets of the East End. The premiere episode finds the trio investigating the murder of a cabaret girl.
Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala
The CW, 8pm EST
Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. The event features standup performances from some of the today’s hottest comedians including Ronny Chieng, Cameron Esposito, Alonzo Bodden, Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Fortune Feimster and many others.
Democratic Candidates Debate
MSNBC & NBC, 9pm Live EST
The front-running candidates (based on certain criteria) vying to become the Democratic candidate in this year’s presidential election meet onstage in Las Vegas in this debate hosted by NBC News.
NHL Hockey: N.Y. Rangers at Chicago
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockey features a matchup of Original Six teams as Artemi Panarin and the N.Y. Rangers head to the Windy City to clash with Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Nature: “The Mighty Weasel”
PBS, 8pm EST
Discover the truth about the infamous weasel, often associated with unsavory behavior. Do these critters deserve their bad reputation? Follow the adventures of a first-time weasel mom, fearless honey badger and a tiny orphan weasel.
Summer House: “Worst. Date. Ever.”
Bravo, 9pm EST
As the house gears up for its annual Fourth of July party, Jules wants to be BFFs with Paige, while Luke is more ready than ever to get into Hannah’s pants ... Armand be damned. Meanwhile, Carl and Lindsay go on their first official date in the city, and it’s a full-blown disaster. But the loudest boom of the weekend is Amanda slamming the door in Kyle’s face, setting him off.
Criminal Minds
CBS, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
Criminal Minds ends its run after 15 seasons with a two-part series finale tonight. In “Face Off,” the BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Everett “The Chameleon” Lynch (returning guest star Michael Mosley). Then in “And in the End,” Dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is guided by ghosts from his past, while the BAU’s shocking discovery about Lynch takes a personal turn for Rossi (Joe Mantegna).
LEGO Masters: “Cut in Half”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Cut in Half,” each team is given an everyday object — such as a bicycle, a piñata, a laptop computer or a cuckoo clock — that has been sliced in two. Teams are tasked with using LEGO to build a thoughtful and imaginative re-creation of each mundane object.
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution
History, 10pm EST
NBA legend, author and esteemed activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar executive produces and is featured in this hourlong documentary that paints a comprehensive picture of the African-American experience during the Revolutionary War. It shares the story of the war within the revolution through the eyes of some of the most crucial and significant black figures of our country’s foundation, including Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette.
Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Bhutan
PBS, 10pm EST
Join Steve Backshall in the foothills on the Himalaya, where he plans to kayak the last unrun river in Bhutan, which runs through the country’s steepest gorge. Before his attempt, Steve seeks blessing from a local Buddhist monastery.