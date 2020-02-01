TV Best Bets for February 1

31 Days of Oscar 2020
TCM, beginning at 6am EST
Beginning today and running through March 2, Turner Classic Movies again celebrates Oscar month with nonstop airings of Academy Award-winning and -nominated films. The theme is “360 Degrees of Oscar,” with each film aired linked to the previous one by a notable actor who appeared in both.
Figure Skating: ISU European Championships
NBC, 3pm EST
NBC airs the men’s and ladies’ free skates from the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, which wrapped up last week in Graz, Austria.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III
Animal Planet, 8pm EST
Before the youngsters take the field in tomorrow’s annual Puppy Bowl, the third installment of this event will let 65 adult and senior dogs from rescues and shelters have some fun on the gridiron. Jill Rappaport hosts the hourlong special that pits Team Goldies against Team Oldies.
NFL Honors
FOX, 8pm Live EST
FOX airs the NFL Honors awards live from Miami, recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2019 season.
Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos) weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play, as David’s death mimics that of Stacey’s first husband. As the evidence begins to fall into place, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) further complicates the investigation.
Seven Worlds, One Planet: “South America”
BBC America, 9pm EST
Tonight’s episode looks at South America, the most species-rich continent on Earth. In the Andes, pumas hunt guanaco while rarely seen bears search for mini avocados. In the Amazon, poison dart frogs care for their babies, colorful macaws eat clay, and birds make death-defying flights through a gigantic waterfall.
A Valentine’s Match
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Fired from her job as a reality TV host, Natalie (Bethany Joy Lenz) returns home for Valentine’s Day, only to find herself running the town festival’s auction with her ex-fiancé (Luke Macfarlane), thanks to two scheming mothers.