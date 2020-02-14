TV Best Bets for February 14

Blue Bloods: “The Fog of War”
CBS, 10pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) work with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates (guest star Lyle Lovett) when they are put on a case to find the Lone Star Killer in the new episode “The Fog of War.”
Cable Girls
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The period drama from Spain set in the late 1920s, following a group of women working at Madrid’s first telephone company, launches its fifth and final season.
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Netflix, Original Film!
Shaun the Sheep, the popular spinoff character from the beloved Wallace and Gromit franchise, returns in this stop-motion animated film. After a mischievous alien crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun takes his new extraterrestrial friend on the road to find her lost spaceship. Little does he know that a sinister alien-hunting agency is on their trail.
We Love TV Marathon
TV Land, beginning at 9am EST
Join TV Land for an epic, fun, four-day TV love fest featuring marathons of the very best episodes of fan favorites Everybody Loves Raymond, The King of Queens, Golden Girls, The Andy Griffith Show, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine and The Goldbergs, presented with trivia and fun facts.
MacGyver: “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Red Cell + Quantum + Cold + Committed,” Mac (Lucas Till) is recruited to steal a highly classified project from a military lab in order to find flaws in its security.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “Game On”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Bone Collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) challenges Lincoln (Russell Hornsby), Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) and the team with a trifecta of victims across New York City. But as the team races to solve the clue trails before it’s too late, Lincoln must come to terms with the Bone Collector’s real target — his own ego.
Strike Back
Cinemax, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
One final adrenalized season is in store for the network’s iconic series. When an Albanian crime family kidnaps a scientist responsible for the development of a top-secret British bioweapon, the covert special-ops soldiers of Section 20 are sent on a mission to secure the virus and take down its potential black-market buyers. But what starts as a relatively straightforward mission quickly escalates into a race against the clock to neutralize an even deadlier weapon of mass destruction.
Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers
Comedy Central, 11pm EST, Season Finale!
Gavin Matts shares how a notorious viral video changed his life, Brenton Biddlecombe explains his struggles as a short man, and Punkie Johnson weighs in on a lesbian stereotype.