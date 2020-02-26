TV Best Bets for February 26

I Am Not Okay With This
Netflix, New Series!
This series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel comes from Jonathan Entwistle, the director/executive producer of The End of the F***ing World, and the producers of Stranger Things. It’s an irreverent origin story that follows Sydney (Sophia Lillis, It), who is navigating the trials and tribulations of high school all while dealing with her family, her budding sexuality and the mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks head to San Antonio to take on LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs. In ESPN’s second game, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics are in Salt Lake City to battle Bojan Bogdanovi? and the Utah Jazz.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “Family Reunion”
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Margaret and Teresa’s friendship faces the ultimate test. Shockingly, Joe Giudice leaves ICE for Italy, and Teresa and the girls arrive to see Joe. Teresa and Joe decide the future of their relationship.
Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder”
The CW, 8pm EST
When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of.
The Masked Singer: “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs”
FOX, 8pm EST
Gabriel Iglesias is a guest judge as Group B singers return for their playoff performances in the new episode “Mask-Matics: Group B Playoffs.”
Chicago Med: “I Will Do No Harm”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Manning (Torrey DeVitto) treat a patient who is fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. Noah (Roland Buck III) begins to doubt his abilities as a doctor. Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Choi (Brian Tee) are faced with a tough ethical decision. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) puts his faith in an addict.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
A Wednesday Night Hockey doubleheader has the Buffalo Sabres at the Colorado Avalanche, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the L.A. Kings.
SEAL Team: “Siege Protocol”
CBS, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
SEAL Team returns from winter break with a two-episode event titled “Siege Protocol.” Jason (David Boreanaz) and Bravo Team travel to Venezuela to extract a CIA agent being held hostage by that country’s special police force.
LEGO Masters: “Movie Genres”
FOX, 9pm EST
The LEGO Movie directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord task the contestants with a building project straight out of Hollywood in the new episode “Movie Genres.”
Chicago Fire: “Off the Grid”
NBC, 9pm EST
In the first part of a two-show crossover event with Chicago P.D., a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide (Taylor Kinney) partner with Sean Roman (guest star Brian Geraghty), but he begins to suspect there’s more to the story than his old friend is telling him. Casey (Jesse Spencer) tries to be there for Brett (Kara Killmer) as she considers her birth mother’s offer to meet.
Chicago P.D.: “Burden of Truth”
NBC, 10pm EST
In the conclusion of the crossover with Chicago Fire, Intelligence searches for the dealer who caused multiple overdoses and is connected to Roman’s (Brian Geraghty) missing sister. The case becomes a homicide investigation when they find the dealer’s dead body.
Year of the Rabbit: “Brick Man”
IFC, 10:30pm EST
In the new episode “Brick Man,” Detective Inspector Rabbit (Matt Berry) and his cohorts must capture a killer stalking the streets of London disguised as the Brick Man, a terrifying figure from urban folklore.