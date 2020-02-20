TV Best Bets for February 20

Outmatched: “Dating”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
When Nicole (Ashley Boettcher) invites a boy over who isn’t ideal boyfriend material, Kay (Maggie Lawson) tries to make sure her daughter doesn’t end up with a broken heart in the new episode “Dating.”
Station 19: “Into the Woods”
ABC, 8pm EST
In an effort to increase morale, Maya (Danielle Savre) takes the crew on a team-building camping trip that doesn’t exactly go according to plan. Their bond is put to the test as they work to save first-time campers after a gruesome bear attack. Meanwhile, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) takes steps to repair his relationship with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) goes to extreme lengths to find relief from the pain in his leg.
Young Sheldon: “Pasadena”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George Sr. (Lance Barber) take a trip to California in the new episode “Pasadena.”
Last Man Standing: “Baked Sale”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike’s (Tim Allen) offer to help Jen (Krista Marie Yu) with her school’s bake sale goes up in smoke when he suggests she set up camp outside of Bud’s Buds. Jay Leno guest-stars in the new episode “Baked Sale.”
Superstore: “Employee App”
NBC, 8pm EST
Cloud 9 employees experience unforeseen problems with the new Zephra app. Dina’s (Lauren Ash) texts lead to animosity, Glenn (Mark McKinney) struggles to deal with a teen craze and Jonah (Ben Feldman) attempts to prank Garrett (Colton Dunn) to teach him a lesson.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
Thursday night’s NBA doubleheader on TNT opens with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia to face the 76ers. In the second game, James Harden and the Houston Rockets are in the Bay Area for a tilt with the Golden State Warriors.
A Year in Music: “1971”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Former MTV VJ Matt Pinfield hosts this episode that looks back at the music of 1971, covering everything from the end of the Beatles to the rise of activism in music.
College Basketball
ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 8:30pm Live EST
The Michigan State Spartans are at the Nebraska Cornhuskers (FS1) and the San Francisco Dons are at the Gonzaga Bulldogs (ESPN2) in a pair of Thursday night college basketball matchups.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “The Jimmy Jab Games II”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
Competitive juices are flowing as Jake (Andy Samberg) and the squad compete in the second Jimmy Jab Games.
Mom: “Judy Garland and a Sexy Troll Doll”
CBS, 9pm EST
Bonnie (Allison Janney) helps Christy (Anna Faris) gain perspective as she considers a life-changing decision in the new episode “Judy Garland and a Sexy Troll Doll.”
Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise”
NBC, 9pm EST
Despite her history of transgressions, Grace (Debra Messing) and her neighbor James (guest star Matt Letscher) decide to give their relationship one more shot. But when James invites Grace to his job at the aquarium, she endangers his job and a species. In order to help Will (Eric McCormack) deal with his anxiety about becoming a father, Jack (Sean Hayes) takes him to an unexpected place to blow off steam — church. Karen (Megan Mullally) finds herself in a confessional booth, and a visit from Smitty (guest star Charles C. Stevenson Jr.) makes her reconsider their entire relationship.
Carol’s Second Act: “Carol’s Crush”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) fellow interns tease her mercilessly about her obvious crush on a surgeon, Dr. Lewis (guest star Patrick Fabian), in the new episode “Carol’s Crush.”
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About the Mental Load”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
After Rebecca (Abby Elliott) tells Dave (Adam Pally) she carries the emotional labor, a.k.a. the “mental load” of the family, he tries to prove otherwise by having her take care of just Deb (Fran Drescher) and Stew (Steven Weber) for a few days. They both realize they’ve bit off more than they can chew, especially when Dave enlists his mom to help with Rebecca’s mental load.
A Million Little Things: “the sleepover”
ABC, 10pm EST
Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) learns to navigate Danny’s (Chance Hurstfield) first sleepover, while Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) continue to try to protect their potential birth mother from her past. Meanwhile, Maggie (Allison Miller) leans on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup.
Tommy: “Lifetime Achievement”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Lifetime Achievement,” Tommy (Edie Falco) must personally oversee the investigation of a Hollywood producer who was attacked during a party at his home.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Swimming With the Sharks”
NBC, 10pm EST
The female CEO of a popular wellness company says she was raped, but her business partner claims the accusation is part of an embezzlement coverup.