TV Best Bets for February 2

The Masked Singer
FOX, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
FOX’s hit singing competition, based on a popular Korean show, returns for Season 3 with a special premiere following FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV (if the game runs long, the premiere may air later than scheduled). Once again, viewers and celebrity panelists will try to guess which stars are singing underneath elaborate costumes. Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx will be a guest panelist in tonight’s premiere. The series moves to its regular Wednesday time slot starting Feb. 5.
Kitten Bowl VII
Hallmark Channel, 2pm EST
Beth Stern hosts this year’s event, with co-commentators Jill Wagner and Brennan Elliott to call the play-by-play action. Along with the kittens, there will also be appearances by former NFL players Boomer Esiason — commissioner of the Feline Football League — and Rashad Jennings, picking their personal favorites of the feline championship game!
Puppy Bowl XVI
Animal Planet, 3pm EST
Animal Planet’s annual Super Bowl alternative programming favorite returns for its 16th installment. Ninety-six puppies from 61 shelters will be divided into Teams Ruff and Fluff to cutely clash on the gridiron. The event will be immediately preceded by an hourlong pregame show. The night before, adult and senior pooches will take the field in the third Dog Bowl.
Figure Skating: U.S. Championships Skating Spectacular
NBC, 4pm EST
NBC presents the gala exhibition from last month’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in Greensboro, N.C.
Super Bowl LIV
FOX, 6:30pm Live EST
The NFL crowns its champion for the 2019 season tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at halftime.
Howards End
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Margaret is undaunted by Henry’s past misdeeds. Helen leaves abruptly for Europe. Margaret and Tibby get Henry to help resolve issues at Howards End, where the three families have a showdown.
Sanditon
PBS, 9pm EST
Desperate for unpaid wages, Young Stringer threatens a worker boycott of the annual cricket match with Sanditon’s gentlemen. Even Charlotte joins the game as simmering tensions boil over.
Vienna Blood
PBS, 10pm EST
Oskar asks Max to help investigate a grotesque series of murders in Vienna’s slums, where the victims are seemingly chosen at random. The killer’s gruesome calling cards are vicious mutilation with a military blade and a penchant for arcane symbols.