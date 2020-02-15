TV Best Bets for February 15

The Thing About Harry
Freeform, 8pm EST, Original Film!
High school enemies Harry (Niko Terho) and Sam (Jake Borelli) are forced to share a ride to their hometown for a party. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together, Harry and Sam wonder if they could be more than friends. Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown also stars.
XFL Football
ABC & FOX, beginning at 2pm Live EST
Week 2 of the XFL regular season kicks off today with the N.Y. Guardians at the DC Defenders (ABC) and the Tampa Bay Vipers at the Seattle Dragons (FOX).
You Can’t Take My Daughter
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Amy Thompson (Lyndsy Fonseca) is a law student who is attacked and raped by Demetri (Hunter Burke). Discovering that she is pregnant, Amy makes the difficult decision to keep her baby, despite the fact that Demetri continues to stalk and harass her as she waits for the long-delayed trial. Six years later, Demetri finds her and sues her for custody of her daughter. Using her own legal skills, Amy fights back. The film also stars Kirstie Alley as Amy’s mother, Suzanne.
NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Colorado (at Colorado Springs)
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The NHL Stadium Series comes to Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs as the L.A. Kings face off against the Colorado Avalanche in primetime on NBC.
NBA All-Star Saturday Night
TNT, 8pm Live EST
The NBA’s All-Star showcase in Chicago features the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk contest.
Seven Worlds, One Planet: “Europe”
BBC America, 9pm EST
This crowded continent hides the most surprising animals in pockets of wilderness. Above Gibraltar, Europe’s only primate lives a life of kidnapping and high drama, while in the cemeteries of Vienna, grave-robbing European hamsters do battle with each other. Come nightfall, the Italian mountain villages are the hunting grounds for rarely seen wolves, while lynx lurk in the forests of Spain. Deep underground in Slovenia’s caves, baby dragons (a.k.a. olms) can eat once a decade and may live for up to a hundred years. Meanwhile, on the surface, the continent has been developed beyond recognition.
The Secret Ingredient
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Bakery owner Kelly (Erin Cahill) hasn’t thought about love since Andrew (Brendan Penny) ended their engagement for culinary school in Paris. Now he’s back, and so is their chemistry. Unfortunately, Kelly’s still hurt and won’t see Andrew before he leaves. But little does she know that when she’s selected as a contestant on the Valentine’s Day Bake-Off, Andrew is as well.