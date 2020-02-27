TV Best Bets for February 27

Ghost Adventures
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
New episodes of the paranormal investigation series return.
Altered Carbon
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier out of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.
Followers
Netflix, New Series!
This visually stunning series directed by Mika Ninagawa is set in Tokyo and juxtaposes the lives of two different women: Limi Nara (Miki Nakatani), a fashion photographer confident in her career and relationships, and Natsume Hyakuta (Elaiza Ikeda), an aspiring actress struggling to find her identity and self-confidence.
College Basketball
ESPN2 & FS1, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Purdue Boilermakers for a Big Ten matchup on FS1. Then on ESPN2, the Oregon State Beavers are at the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 rivalry game.
NHL Hockey: Dallas at Boston
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars are in Boston to face off against Brad Marchand and the Bruins on NBCSN.
Last Man Standing: “I’m With Cupid”
FOX, 8pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) sets Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) up on a date with Cece (guest star Melissa Peterman) in the new episode “I’m With Cupid.”
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 8pm Live EST
TNT’s Thursday night NBA twin bill features Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers at Domantas Sabonis’ Indiana Pacers and the L.A. Lakers at the Golden State Warriors.
A Year in Music: “1984”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Downtown Julie Brown visits the musical year 1984 to examine the birth of the Video Music Awards, the landmark distribution of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A. on compact disc and Michael Jackson’s ascension to “King of Pop” in the wake of his legendary Thriller album.
Outmatched: “Bullying”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Bullying,” Mike (Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) look into a charter school for Marc (Jack Stanton) after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying his teacher.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Debbie”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When cocaine and weapons are stolen from the evidence lock-up, the squad must investigate the Nine-Nine itself.
Grey’s Anatomy: “Snowblind”
ABC, 9pm EST
Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) question DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to help Joey (guest star Noah Alexander Gerry) with his future, while Richard (James Pickens Jr.) trains a new intern at the hospital.
Project Runway: “The Height of Avant-Garde Fashion”
Bravo, 9pm EST
With only one challenge left to make it to New York Fashion Week, the remaining designers must think big to create an avant-garde look that is anything but ordinary. In a fashion first, the runway begins with a season-long retrospective, outside and 16 stories high, at New York City’s dramatic Vessel. The stakes are as high as the runway, because in fashion, one day you’re in, and in this challenge, two will be out.
Deputy: “10-8 Entitlements”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “10-8 Entitlements,” the sheriff’s department uncovers a West Hollywood burglary ring with crooks competing against each other for bragging rights.
Swamp People: “Friday the 13th”
History, 9pm EST
Strange things are happening in the swamp on Friday the 13th. Daniel and Big Tee chase a bait-stealing monster called the Ghost. Jacob and Don hit a run of bad luck while Willie and his son brave the hazardous waters of the Graveyard. Brock and Aaron find a good luck charm.
Will & Grace: “Filthy Phil, Part 1”
NBC, 9pm EST
Karen (Megan Mullally) introduces Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) to the new love of her life, Phil (guest star Joel McHale). But Will and Grace become increasingly suspicious that Phil has sinister intentions for their friend. When Miss Coco Peru (guest star Clinton Leupp) tells Jack (Sean Hayes) that she’s closing down her bar for good, Estefan (guest star Brian Jordan Alvarez) encourages Jack to become its new owner.
Indebted: “Everybody’s Talking About Hot Goss”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Joanna (Jessy Hodges) has a new girlfriend who doesn’t like to gossip. This forces the family to take a long hard look at the way they communicate, because they love hot goss.
Tommy: “19 Hour Day”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “19 Hour Day,” Tommy (Edie Falco) must contend with a protest that turns violent at the same time a mudslide shuts down a major freeway.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Eternal Relief From Pain”
NBC, 10pm EST
Rollins’ (Kelli Giddish) sister stirs up trouble and a possible SVU investigation when she reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex.