TV Best Bets for February 9

Homeland
Showtime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The 12-episode final season begins tonight and picks up with Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured — which is a problem for Saul (Mandy Patinkin), now national security adviser to the newly ascendant President Warner (Beau Bridges). Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den — one last time.
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Qualifying
FOX & FS1, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway start the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season with Daytona 500 qualifying (FOX) and the Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1).
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
Hollywood’s biggest stars come out for Hollywood’s biggest night. Once again, there will be no host for the festivities, but that won’t put a damper on the excitement as viewers see who picks up the coveted trophies.
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FS1, 8pm EST
FOX Sports’ coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City begins tonight on FS1 with the Masters Agility Championship finals. FS1’s coverage continues Monday in primetime with group competitions, and concludes Tuesday night with the final group competitions and the Best in Show competition.
The Aquarium
Animal Planet, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The docuseries that offers a behind-the-scenes look at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium returns for Season 2. This season will include the stories of a sneaky moray eel moving from one habitat to another, a giant sea turtle named Tank who needs to learn healthier eating habits, a follow-up with rescued baby sea otter Gibson as he learns to become a more independent pup and more.
Power: “Exactly How We Planned”
Starz, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Tonight marks the end of the hit crime drama that was brought to us by rapper 50 Cent, who had a recurring role in the six seasons and was one of the executive producers. “Don’t trip,” he told fans on his Instagram account early in the season, “I have four spinoff shows coming.”
Shahs of Sunset: “Naked Jenga and Afraid”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Shahs are back, and all grown up! While Mike boasts that his bad boy ways are behind him after finding the love of his life, newly single Nema is ready to mingle. Reza and Adam celebrate their new crib with the ultimate Persian housewarming party and invite the new girl in town, Sara, to join in on the fun. As trouble begins to brew among the group, everyone is shocked to find that the most unexpected person might be to blame.
Sanditon
PBS, 9pm EST
At loggerheads over the disappearance of Miss Lambe, Charlotte and Sidney comb the London underworld to find her. Meanwhile, Tom tries to save Sanditon and his marriage, and Edward and Clara hatch a cunning plot to seize Lady Denham’s legacy.
These Woods Are Haunted
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series that explores creepy happenings in the great outdoors returns. In the premiere, a late-night fishing trip becomes a living nightmare when two brothers encounter a monster at the lake. Then, three Bigfoot hunters become the hunted while camping in the Ozarks.
Wrong Man
Starz, 9:50pm EST, Season Premiere!
This series examines the cases of three different inmates who are serving life sentences on murder convictions but who claim their innocence. In the second season, the series will continue to uncover new theories and reveal startling new evidence that could prove that three more inmates, two of whom are women, are, in fact, not guilty. After the premiere episode, the show will air in its usual 9pm time slot.
Vienna Blood
PBS, 10pm EST
Their latest investigation draws Max and Oskar into the sphere of nationalistic groups who despise Vienna’s immigrants. Max’s fiancée is provoked into taking daring risks before the murderer’s shocking rationale is finally revealed.
Curse of the Bermuda Triangle
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
A team of savvy boat captains and experienced divers, who comprise the Triangle Research and Investigation Group (TRIG), seeks to unravel some of the biggest secrets surrounding the infamous Bermuda Triangle in this series. In the premiere, the TRIG team investigates the case in which a squadron of Navy aircraft known as Flight 19 flew into the Triangle on a routine training mission in 1945 and was never seen again.
Kidding
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jim Carrey returns as iconic children’s television host Jeff Pickles. The second season picks up moments after Season 1’s cliffhanger and, with his beloved Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time off the air for the first time in 30 years, Jeff must find a way to communicate with his many fans who still need him.
The Alaska Triangle
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series investigates the mysteries surrounding a vast expanse of rugged Alaskan wilderness known as the “Alaska Triangle,” from disappearances to sightings of strange creatures and more. In the series premiere, an eyewitness shares startling video evidence of extraterrestrial activity in Fairbanks, and a UFO hunter flies over Alaska’s highest mountain in search of a secret underground alien base.