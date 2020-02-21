TV Best Bets for February 21

The Last Thing He Wanted
Netflix, Original Film!
Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez lead the cast of this political thriller set against the nebulous backdrop of the 1980s Iran-Contra scandal and based on the Joan Didion novel of the same name.
The Waltons: “The Bequest”
MeTV, 12pm EST
The promise of inherited money results in both happy moments and unusual conflicts for the Walton family.
Fresh Off the Boat
ABC, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
In “Family Van,” the first episode of the two-part finale, Jaleel White guest-stars, and when the trusty Huang van takes a turn for the worst, Jessica (Constance Wu) and Louis (Randall Park) each process the loss in their own way. In the second episode, “Commencement,” Jessica grapples with her vision of the future as the boys are each realizing what their own goals are. Andy Richter guest-stars.
MacGyver: “Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Kid + Plane + Cable + Truck,” Mac (Lucas Till) and his team have to board an in-flight airplane after the pilot suffers a heart attack.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 8pm Live EST
ESPN’s Friday night NBA doubleheader has a pair of Western Conference clashes with the Denver Nuggets at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “’Til Death Do Us Part”
NBC, 8pm EST
Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and the team hunt a serial killer who stages perfect murders by brilliantly framing suspects in what appear to be open and shut cases. The hunt hits home when one of Lincoln’s closest friends is accused.
Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season, Dave is expanding his hunt for an even bigger payday in the historic lost mines of Montana. With more than 3,500 abandoned mines in the Treasure State, Dave believes one of them could be a jackpot in gold. But finding it will require him to uncover the history and decode the land like never before.
Haunting in the Heartland: “The Watchman”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Steve Shippy is called to Merrill, Mich., to investigate an evil entity tormenting a young girl. With the help of a local historian, he discovers the town’s long-forgotten traumatic past and its connection to the girl’s home.
The Hours
TCM, 10:30pm EST
Continuing its 31 Days of Oscar celebration, Turner Classic Movies presents the network premiere of this acclaimed, Oscar-winning 2002 psychological drama based on the novel by Michael Cunningham. Nicole Kidman won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance here, and she is joined by a stellar cast including Miranda Richardson, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Meryl Streep, Ed Harris and many more.
This Week at the Comedy Cellar
Comedy Central, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
Comedians of all stripes, from rising stars to established legends, pop into New York’s legendary Comedy Cellar every week for a topical set.