TV Best Bets for January 1

HGTV Dream Home 2021
HGTV, 8pm EST
The HGTV Dream Home 2021 offers an exclusive window into the design minds of hosts Brian Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks as they infuse this three-story, Cape Cod-style home with classic coastal flair. Located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, just 10 miles from downtown Newport, the design of this waterfront haven draws upon the region’s rich maritime history and culture to create a look that Flynn has dubbed “Americana with a twist.”
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
Netflix
This documentary follows longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, who call themselves the Minimalists and who share how our lives can be better with less.
Monarca
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The Mexican drama about a billionaire tequila magnate and his family returns for Season 2.
What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Netflix, Original Film!
This Korean comedy follows Cha In-pyo, a megastar past his prime, as he struggles to restore the glory of his heyday as an actor. In the film, the eponymous star plays himself in a transformative role the likes of which he has never before attempted. In doing so, he crosses the boundaries between his real self and the fictional character in the film.
Headspace Guide to Meditation
Netflix, New Series!
Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with this series. Over the course of eight 20-minute animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe — former Buddhist monk and cofounder of the Headspace meditation app — takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.
Insomnia
Crackle, New Series!
Free streaming platform Crackle offers the U.S. premiere of this eight-part sci-fi/action series from Russia. Set in the streets of Moscow, Insomnia chronicles the story of 20 strangers from around the globe who are forced to play the ultimate game of life and death. There can only be one winner, and time is of the essence — injected with a poison that will stop their heart if they fall asleep, contestants must kill or be killed for the antidote and a new life.
The Office
Peacock, Streaming Exclusive!
The beloved Steve Carrell-led 2005-13 sitcom launches on its exclusive streaming home at Peacock starting today. Every episode that was originally broadcast (201 total) will stream, and special “superfan” episodes will include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. The first two seasons of The Office stream for free; Seasons 3-9, as well as the superfan episodes, are available for a cost on Peacock Premium and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. See peacock.com for pricing and more info on other Office content that will be available.
New Year Comedies
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
After the 2020 we just had, everyone could use a little laugh. You can start 2021 with a smile thanks to TCM’s lineup today, which features some terrific comedies this morning and into the early afternoon. The schedule begins with the Marx Brothers’ funniest film, A Night at the Opera (1935), and continues with John Barrymore and Carole Lombard in Howard Hawks’ screwball comedy Twentieth Century (1934); Irene Dunne and Cary Grant in Best Director Oscar winner Leo McCarey’s screwball comedy The Awful Truth (1937), which was nominated for five other Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Dunne; and, finally, Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder in writer/director Mel Brooks’ The Producers (1967), which earned Brooks an Oscar for his screenplay.
“Gold Rush” Marathon
Discovery Channel, beginning at 9am EST
Eleven hours of episodes from Discovery’s top series, which follows seasoned gold miners seeking the next big claim, air today, leading into a new episode of the series this evening.
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration
ABC/Hallmark Channel/NBC/RFD-TV, 11am Live EST
The longtime annual New Year’s Day favorite Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers have planned this two-hour special airing across various networks. It features a reimagined New Year’s celebration, including live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances, special Rose Bowl game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and more. Specific details on performances and celebrities were not announced at presstime. Start time varies by network.
My Lottery Dream Home Marathon
HGTV, 12pm EST
Join HGTV star David Bromstad for an exciting afternoon marathon of over-the-top house hunting. The popular series follows David as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth.
First Look: discovery+
Investigation Discovery, 4pm; Travel Channel, 11pm EST
In this half-hour special, Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner give VIP access to preview exclusive originals and new series that will be found on Discovery Network’s new streaming service, discovery+, which launches Monday, Jan. 4. Get a sneak peek at new shows showcasing travel, nature, adventure, true crime, mystery and more.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
ESPN, beginning at 5pm Live EST
Quarterback Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide have the No. 1 spot in the CFP ranking and will take on the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game has been relocated from its traditional home in Pasadena, California, due to COVID-19 concerns. In the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. The winners move on to the national championship game Jan. 11.
Doctor Who: “Revolution of the Daleks”
BBC America, 8pm EST
New Year’s Day brings the action-packed Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks.” With the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) locked up in an alien prison, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) are back on Earth trying to carry on without her. But they soon discover a disturbing plan that involves a Dalek. John Barrowman MBE reprises his role as Capt. Jack Harkness.
Gold Rush
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST
Parker returns to Alaska to prospect new ground and expand his empire; Rick digs deep for big gold in a cut he hopes will deliver the biggest weigh-in of the season; and Fred’s crewmember Johnny comes up with unique fix to their water problem.
The Wrong Real Estate Agent
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Julie (Vivica A. Fox) and her teenage daughter Maddie (Alaya Lee Walton) rent a beautiful house on several acres of land from Charles (Andres Londono), a real estate agent they know well and who lives nearby. However, after they move in, strange noises and occurrences lead them to suspect someone else may be living on their property. Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules also stars.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Season Premiere!Glitz! Glamour! VH1 rings in 2021 with a whole new crop of queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” While longtime judge Michelle Visage is tight-lipped when it comes to specifics for Round 13, she says it will feel like a family affair. COVID-19 restrictions resulted in the Emmy-winning show limiting its guest judges to what she calls “franchise favorites.” One thing remains the same: RuPaul still has the undisputed last word on which contestants sashay away. That will result in at least one major shake-up, Visage teases. “That’s Ru. He likes to keep everyone on their toes. But just remember, I’m telling you, you will not see this one coming!”
My Lottery Dream Home
HGTV, 9pm EST
In this new episode, star David Bromstad will help a $1 million scratch-off winner find her dream home in Midway, Florida. She loves her current neighborhood and wants to stay close by, so David will make sure she finds a new place that checks off all the boxes on her wish list and is perfect for hosting her large family.
The UnXplained
History, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
The William Shatner-hosted series that looks explores the world’s most fascinating mysteries returns with new episodes beginning tonight with “Mysteries of the Bible.” Many believe it to be the word of God, while others claim it contains inconsistencies and contradictions that could only be man-made. But whether actually divine — or merely divinely inspired — the Bible one of the most important historical texts ever written. What is it about the Bible that continues to fascinate and compel us? Could its true nature have been lost or misinterpreted — or, as some suspect, deliberately concealed — over time?
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Duane Ollinger’s 160-acre Blind Frog Ranch in Utah’s Uintah Basin sits nearly adjacent to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah — an area notorious for paranormal sightings and other mysterious activity — and has drawn treasure seekers for hundreds of years. Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold in the ground. This series follows Ollinger as he goes all-in and brings on a team to help him: his son, Chad Ollinger; friend and retired sheriff’s deputy Charlie Snider; and Eric Drummond, a renowned geologist who will help him map the faulted land. Duane and his crew will pull out all the stops to find the treasure buried beneath Blind Frog Ranch. This series will also be available on Discovery’s new streaming service, discovery+, starting at its launch on Jan. 4.
Ghost Adventures: “The Comedy Store”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The Ghost Adventures crew discovers that ghosts and sinister hauntings are no laughing matter at the iconic Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California. Long before the club welcomed top comedians to its stage, it was a mob hangout called Ciro’s. Gangster Mickey Cohen conducted sinister business here, including illegal gambling, bootlegging and prostitution. That history has led to a dark haunting that sticks around despite the laughs. Actor/comedian Jay Mohr, along with club employees, share their own haunting experiences, while actor/insult comic Jeff Ross surprises Zak Bagans with a roast onstage, before joining the crew on a paranormal investigation.
My Lottery Dream Home International
HGTV, 10:30pm EST
In two back-to-back episodes, popular British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen first helps his clients in Newcastle, England, upgrade to a new home that satisfies their opposing design preferences. Then he will land on the shores of Plymouth, England, to help a man who moved back home after a terrifying motorbike accident find the home of his dreams after winning the lottery.