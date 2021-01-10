TV Best Bets for January 10

All Creatures Great and Small
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
James Herriot’s celebrated life as an English country vet chronicled in his beloved books, and in a classic 1970s TV series that aired in America on PBS, gets a new adaptation in this seven-part coproduction between PBS’ Masterpiecefranchise and Britain’s Channel 5. PBS says the series — set in 1930s Yorkshire, where Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) is beginning his veterinary practice — “preserves the rich and uplifting spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories, and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience.” The series features Diana Rigg in one of her final roles before her passing, as the wealthy owner of a spoiled Pekingese.
Cabaret
TCM, 5:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Willkommen, bienvenue and welcome to Best Director Oscar winner Bob Fosse’s legendary Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1972 adaptation of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s stage musical. It’s one of the most stylishly creative and toe-tapping musicals ever put on film. Inside the Kit Kat Klub of 1931 Berlin, starry-eyed American singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the call to decadent fun, while outside the Nazi party grows into a brutal force. Cabaretwon eight of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated; along with Fosse’s directing Oscar, Minnelli won for Best Actress and Grey won for Best Supporting Actor. Michael York also stars.
The Watch: “The What?”
BBC America, 8pm EST
The city of Ankh-Morpork is on high alert for deadly dragon attacks, and the race is on to find the mystical artifact that grants the owner control of the beast in the new episode “The What?”
Critics’ Choice Super Awards
The CW, 8pm EST
The inaugural Critics’ Choice Super Awards is a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The winners will be revealed in this special television presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez.
Home Town: “Color Psychology”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Lisa and Mike run a nonprofit that provides transitional housing for women recovering from difficulties. They’re passionate about restoring old houses because they believe that imperfect and broken things can be made beautiful again. Working with an all-in budget of just $100,000, Ben and Erin Napier get scrappy and turn a neglected building into an uplifting oasis of calm and safety where new beginnings can flourish.
The Nanny Murders
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Jamie is hired by famed business magnate Warren to be his children’s nanny, she is delighted to work for her idol. But after he makes unwanted sexual advances, she discovers that he has a dark side that he’s willing to kill to keep secret. Stars Mia Topalian, Arianne Zucker and Coby Ryan McLaughlin.
Disasters at Sea: “Ignition Point”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
The chemical tanker Bow Marinersuffers a massive explosion off the coast a Virginia. Only six of the ship’s 27 crewmembers survive the blast and the plunge into a freezing cold ocean laced with toxic chemicals. To figure out what went wrong, investigators search for clues on the sunken wreckage, in video evidence and aboard a sister ship halfway around the world.
American Gods
Starz, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes away his apparent destiny and tries to settle down and find his own path in the idyllic town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. He’ll discover, though, that his new home has its own dark, bloody secrets and that it’s not simply a matter of rejecting being a god. Instead, he has to choose what kind of god he will be.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: “In the Hot Seat: Ray Romano and Firefighter Lauren Kuykendall”
ABC, 9pm EST
Ray Romano plays for the charity Harvest Home and firefighter Lauren Kuykendall takes her shot at the grand prize.
Tiger
HBO, 9pm EST
Tiger Woods’ exceptional skill on the golf course turned him into a global superstar, but a series of scandals, embarrassments and injuries proved he was all too human. This two-part HBO Sports documentary uses never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews to detail the rise, fall and epic comeback of one of history’s greatest athletes.
How Did They Build That?: “Towers & Roofs”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Discover how brilliant engineers overcame an awkward plot of land by creating two skyscrapers that bend towards each other and are joined by New York’s first sky bridge in 80 years; uncover the secrets of a huge earthquake-proof complex in Greece and reveal how engineers created a 10,000 square foot canopy strong enough to withstand hurricane force winds to cover it; and find out why one of Singapore’s newest buildings was built without any corners or any air conditioning.
Expedition Bigfoot: “Call and Response”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
After receiving a recording of an alleged Bigfoot call, Bryce blasts the howl over a speaker to elicit a response. With Russell positioned high on a hill, and Ronny and Mireya down in the valley below, the team may get the encounter they’re looking for.
The Rookie: “In Justice”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officers John Nolan and Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station’s reputation in the community. Nolan is determined to make a positive impact, but Nyla has her doubts.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Christina’s Story”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When a young girl vanishes while walking her dog on a military base, it marks the beginning of a missing persons case that would capture the hearts of the entire county.
Mountain Monsters
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) team may have lost its founding member, John “Trapper” Tice, but his presence is felt throughout Season 5 of this paranormal investigation series as the surviving AIMS members head out on a brand-new adventure that Trapper set up for them before he passed. Equipped with his personal journal filled with everything he ever learned about the woods, the team travels to the mountains of the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that there are still wolves in West Virginia, even though they are said to have been hunted out back in 1900.