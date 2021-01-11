TV Best Bets for January 11

Ty Breaker
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Popular carpenter, craftsman and designer Ty Pennington will help conflicted homeowners decide whether to overhaul their current home or renovate a different property to suit their needs. Each of the eight hourlong episodes will feature one of HGTV’s savvy design experts: Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind) or Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project), as she tries to persuade the family to let her create a beautifully customized new place. Meanwhile, Ty, who spends quality time with each family to find out about their property’s problem areas, will strive for clients to stay put and enjoy a whole-home renovation. Two design plans will be presented, but only one will be the “Ty Breaker.”
Jeopardy!
Syndicated, check local listings
The post-Alex Trebek era of Jeopardy!begins this week with episodes that resumed production on Nov. 30, about three weeks after longtime host Trebek’s passing. A long-term replacement host has not yet been announced, but for now there will be a series of interim guest hosts, starting this week with former champ Ken Jennings, who claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time in a primetime event last year. Jennings also holds the all-time Jeopardy!records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700). Additional guest hosts will be announced at later dates.
All American Stories: “Part 1”
The CW, 8pm EST
Cohosted by acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, whose life story serves as the inspiration for The CW’s hit series All American, All American Storiesprofiles eight incredible athletes who overcame unimaginable obstacles in their relentless pursuit of greatness. Part 2 of the two-part special will air in February.
Street Outlaws
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The street-racing series returns for a new season featuring the original OKC crew. While Chief is no longer the fastest — competitor Ryan Martin has that honor — he feels all of the 405 have gotten soft and taken their eye off of the street. To up the stakes for the 405, Chief proposes the most critical list shakeup ever, to allow the true cream to rise to the top. As the season begins, Chief and Shawn decide to go their separate ways, ending the biggest bromance in street-racing history. But each of them has been dependent on each other for advice and technical support over the past 10 years. Will this impact their racing during the most important season ever?
College Football: National Championship
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
The tumultuous 2020 college football season comes to a close with the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
100 Day Dream Home: “From Demo to Dream Home”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Adam, a former professional basketball player, and his wife, Julia, have been moving with their two young daughters every year for the past 13 years. But, finally, they settled into their dream neighborhood in Florida and bought a lakefront house that was built in the 1970s. Old construction and a Florida flood zone do not mix, so Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt must tear down the house in order to build a safe one as soon as possible. Building a house that lives up to Julia’s very specific style in 100 days or less will certainly be a challenge!
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Aw Snap Out of It!”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play Ellen’s favorite games Oh Ship!, Aw Snap, Say Whaaat?! and Taste Buds. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
America’s Hidden Stories: “The Klan Makes a Movie”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Did the Ku Klux Klan make a movie? Newly uncovered evidence suggests a newly resurgent 1920s Klan looked to spread their message using the power of the silent pictures. It’s a sordid tale of ambition, propaganda, drugs and murder, with a catastrophic ending. A group of experts try to unravel the story behind a mysterious fragment of a 1923 silent film.
Produced by Alexander Korda — Part II
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s look at the works of famed British film producer Alexander Korda concludes with tonight’s lineup of films produced, and in some cases directed, by him. The first few titles are from the adventure and fantasy genres: The Four Feathers(1939), Jungle Book(1942) and The Thief of Bagdad(1940, also an uncredited director). Following these are the 1947 comedy An Ideal Husband(also uncredited director), the 1945 drama Vacation From Marriage(a.k.a. Perfect Strangers), the 1938 romantic comedy The Divorce of Lady Xand the 1937 historical drama Knight Without Armour.
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
All of the Street Outlaws all-stars are back, but this time, it’s every man or woman for themselves. While no strangers to the popular Cash Days, these drivers have never seen a double elimination competition on this scale. With more racers and more money on the line, they’re gearing up for a mega race with a $600,000 prize pool. Hosted by race-master Boosted GT (Chris Hamilton), this series features the most lucrative street race ever — with 64 of the fastest drivers from all over the country going head-to-head.
Atlanta Justice: “Speaking for the Dead”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Stephanie Seabrum attempts to cash a check at a convenience store when she is suddenly ambushed by a man with a gun. He robs her, shoots her and runs off before Stephanie’s boyfriend has time to react. Not long into the investigation of Stephanie’s murder, Detective JD Stephens gets called in to yet another shooting. Two teenagers, Blanca Badillo and Policarpio Luviano, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the middle of a busy Atlanta highway. While the Atlanta Homicide team juggles two cases at once, they now must ask themselves if these cases are linked.
The Wall: “Brittany and CJ”
NBC, 9pm EST
Brittany, a city event coordinator, and her brother CJ, a middle school teacher of the year, are passionate about helping their community. With the all-new Free Fall + in Round 1, this duo puts more money on The Wall than ever seen before. With millions on the line, will they be able to go home with life-changing money, or will they be left with nothing?
American Experience: “The Codebreaker”
PBS, 9pmET/CT EST
Discover the fascinating story of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, the groundbreaking cryptanalyst who helped bring down Al Capone and break up a Nazi spy ring in South America. Her work helped lay the foundation for modern codebreaking today.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Seeing Is Believing”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Experts investigate centuries-old paintings of UFOs and search for the truth behind sightings of religious apparitions around the globe.
Weakest Link
NBC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Jane Lynch returns to host new episodes of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Independent Lens: “A Day in the Life of America”
PBS, 10pmET/CT EST
Academy Award winner Jared Leto crafts a sweeping yet intimate cross-section of the country in this film shot on a single day —July 4, 2017 —with 92 film crews fanning out across each of the United States and Puerto Rico to capture “a day in the life of America.”
Paranormal Declassified: “Alien Cover-Up”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paul Beban searches for evidence that extraterrestrials are among us. After investigating an alarming abduction case in Massachusetts, Paul unearths long-buried files that could lead to an alien coverup all the way to the White House.
Straight Up Steve Austin
USA Network, 11pm EST, Season Premiere!
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s late-night interview series returns for Season 2, with guests including stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, hip-hop icon and actor Ice T, award-winning country musician Luke Combs, acclaimed comedian, actor and host Joel McHale, Jackass prankster Steve-O, and producer and Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh
NBC, 1:35am (late-night) EST, Season Premiere!
Lilly Singh’s late-night series heads into its sophomore season with an all-new look. By swapping out a traditional stage for a Los Angeles-based house as the show’s location, Lilly and her team are expecting to have more space to break the rules and be spontaneous and unfiltered. The upcoming season will feature a fresh mix of sketch comedy, interviews and Lilly’s unique take on current events and pop culture. The show will also go behind the scenes, letting audiences into the creative process to see how Lilly and her team bring the show to life.