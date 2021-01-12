TV Best Bets for January 12

Trickster
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
This Canadian import stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water. When he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down.
Special Theme: The Studio System: “RKO & Fox”
TCM, beginning at 10am EST, Catch a Classic!
Today’s film lineup saluting the heyday of Hollywood’s studio system kicks off with some RKO classics: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in Swing Time(1936); Jane Russell and Robert Mitchum in His Kind of Woman(1951); Orson Welles’ legendary Citizen Kane(1941); Robert Ryan in The Set-Up(1949); and Irene Dunne in Love Affair(1939). In primetime, enjoy classics from the Fox studio (known back in the day as 20th Century Fox) — Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes(1953); Tyrone Power in The Mark of Zorro(1940); Betty Grable in Down Argentine Way(1940); Gene Tierney in The Ghost and Mrs. Muir(1947); Will Rogers in A Connecticut Yankee (1931); and Shirley Temple in The Little Princess(1939).
Two Sentence Horror Stories
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Inspired by the viral fan fiction, the anthology series features diverse characters and a different subgenre of horror in each episode, tapping into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social issues that exist within our modern society. In the premiere, “Bag Man,” five high school seniors in their first detention find themselves falling prey to a terrifying monster.
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of the medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face new challenges in their personal and professional lives. As the hospital transitions from a private to a public institution, the staff must fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood star.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Distraction”
NBC, 8pm EST
Zoey’s (Jane Levy) attempts to spend private time with Max (Skylar Astin) are continually thwarted by both Mo (Alex Newell) and work problems. The Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily’s sister, Jenna (guest star Jee Young Han), comes to “help” with the baby.
Mighty Cruise Ships: “Marina”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Ultra-luxury cruise ship Marinatakes a 12-day voyage around the British Isles and Ireland. It’s a journey full of iconic, historic landmarks that range from the home of the Loch Ness Monster and the birthplace of the Beatles to the mysterious Stonehenge to the shipyard that built the Titanic. Meanwhile, the ship’s crew contends with tight maneuvers, an unexpected engine shutdown and the surprising appearance of a Royal Navy submarine.
The Dead Files: “Stalking in the Shadows”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Steve and Amy face off against a vengeful shadow man in New Jersey. They then confront a beastly, dog-like apparition in North Carolina.
Prodigal Son
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) returns in Season 2 of the devilishly twisted psychological thriller. The new season picks up after Ainsley’s (Halston Sage) shocking act, which leaves Malcolm no choice but to turn to his imprisoned father, Martin (Michael Sheen), for help. Bellamy Young returns as Jessica Whitly and Lou Diamond Phillips reprises his role as NYPD Lt. Gil Arroyo.
Fixer to Fabulous: “Victorian Hodgepodge Gets Modern Makeover”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After moving 20 times in 28 years, a couple is ready to make the move into a recently purchased Victorian their last. The rooms are a hash of renovations past, so Dave and Jenny Marrs help turn this house into a modern home where the couple will want to stay.
Dead Silent: “His Blue Light”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
An unidentified serial rapist begins terrorizing women across Arkansas, striking fear in the hearts of residents and leaving authorities at a loss for leads. As his violence escalates and his hunting grounds expand, state and local law enforcement agencies join forces to try and catch him before he attacks again. As the man the media dub “The Blue Light Rapist” remains on the loose, he sets his trap for more victims, including 17-year-old Shannon Woods.
This Is Us: “Birth Mother”
NBC, 9pm EST
Randall (Sterling K. Brown) uncovers new truths about his past.
PBS American Portrait: “I Work”
PBS, 9pmET/CT EST
Everyday people share self-shot stories about their jobs and careers as they navigate the changes they’re experiencing and the goals they’re working toward. From teachers to truck drivers, they explore what it really means to work in America today.
Nurses: “Chrysalis”
NBC, 10pm EST
Grace (Tiera Skovbye) mediates between a patient’s partner and son while adjusting to the unwanted arrival of the new hospital CEO. Naz (Sandy Sidhu) and Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) run interference for Ashley (Natasha Calis) and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) in an attempt to keep them both out of trouble.
Unpolished
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s been a year of extreme highs and lows for the Martones and the glitziest family-owned and -operated salon on Long Island, but the ladies are back at work adhering to health and safety guidelines and recovering from the loss of their father and biggest supporter, Big Mike. As Bria’s big wedding day approaches, Lexi starts to crack and reveal some long-suppressed emotions about her tightknit family.