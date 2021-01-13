TV Best Bets for January 13

TCM Spotlight: Whodunit Wednesdays: “Old Dark Houses”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Nothing enhances the ambiance of a murder-mystery movie more than having at least part of its action take place in a dark and spooky old house, as tonight’s lineup of whodunits — some dramatic, some comedic — demonstrate. Check out Murder by Death(1976), Clue(1985), Ten Little Indians(1966), The Mystery of the 13th Guest(1943), Before Midnight(1934), The Phantom of Crestwood (1933) and Mystery House(1938).
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A twin bill of NBA action on ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets in Madison Square Garden to face the N.Y. Knicks, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Luke Combs”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Host Dan Rather welcomes one of country music’s fastest-rising stars as record-breaking artist Luke Combs chats about his whirlwind success spurred by the smash-hit single “Hurricane.” The episode captures Combs looking back on the road that led him from being a bar bouncer to selling out venues across the globe as he discusses his great love for music, recalls the creative process behind “Hurricane” and gets personal about his struggle with anxiety, before performing a clip from “Hurricane” live.
The Masked Dancer: “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining Group A dancers perform and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”
House in a Hurry: “Mother-in-Law to the Rescue”
HGTV, 8pm EST
With her husband stationed in Korea, a wife and mom of two must make a monumental house purchase decision via video chat. Luckily, her mother-in-law is along for the ride to help find the perfect Virginia home for their family.
Chicago Med: “In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Manning (Torrey DeVitto) lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.
Married at First Sight
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Married at First Sightheads down south to Atlanta for Season 12, set to be the most romantic, diverse and surprising season yet as 10 brave-but-loveless singles meet their new spouse at the altar and enter a legally binding marriage at first sight. With one groom pushing 40 and another who has been divorced (both MAFSfirsts), new insights are brought to a journey that is always full of high stakes. While some marriages will survive, one couple confronts a bombshell that no one saw coming.
Nature: “The Alps: The High Life”
PBS, 8pmET/CT EST
Enjoy the Alps in spring and summertime as newborn animals grow up to face the coming brutal winter.
Mystery of the Ice Age Giants
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In this special, world-famous mammoth expert Dick Mol traces the extraordinary history of woolly mammoths from their origins in southern Africa to their extinction 3,700 years ago. Mammoths expanded their territory over the millennia and theirs is a story of one of nature’s greatest adaptations from tropical warmth to extreme cold. But as they specialized in surviving the ice ages, they limited their chances of survival in the greenhouse conditions of a changing climate. Professor Mol traces this path of evolution and extinction, from the Namibian desert, to the Canadian permafrost, to the ancient steppe of what is today the bottom of the North Sea. Did humans cause a mass extinction, or did these giants fall victim to the rise in temperature? It appears that climate change and the arrival of mankind might have been the deadly combination for the giants, who were not able to adapt to the changing environment in time.
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Moon Wreck, Ancient Arctic Life and Ghost Ship”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman investigates a fender repair on the surface on the moon, an astounding discovery about the lifespan of one of the world’s largest mammals, a strange spectral ship in Alaska and more.
SEAL Team: “The Carrot or the Stick”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Carrot or the Stick,” Jason (David Boreanaz) pushes Bravo Team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate Ray (Neil Brown Jr.).
The Murder Tapes: “So Hateful”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When 46-year-old Anthony Edwards is found shot in the park, his family has no idea who would want to bring harm to a man who was loved by so many. Using modern technology and forensic testing, detectives are determined to bring his killer to justice.
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Guns”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In a special episode, Mariana uncovers a lethal supply chain of American firearms being smuggled into the hands of drug cartels and fueling record levels of gun violence in Mexico. A journey filled with jaw-dropping access to gunrunners, mules, cartel bosses and assassins takes an even more terrifying turn when the son of the world’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, is arrested and the cartel that Mariana infiltrates decides to violently revolt.
Chicago Fire: “Funny What Things Remind Us”
NBC, 9pm EST
While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo (Alberto Rosende) is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch (Christian Stolte) reignites an old feud.
Call Your Mother
ABC, 9:30pm EST, New Series!
Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jean, an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. “Jean is an emotional, funny woman who happens to be a mom. Oh, and she’s also very impulsive,” tells Sedgwick. “I love how fiercely loving Jean is, her self-deprecating sense of humor and her emotionality. I think audiences will love seeing Jean try to navigate her way through being a mom of adult children as well as her own coming-of-age story.”
S.W.A.T.: “Under Fire”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Under Fire,” the SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies.
Chicago P.D.: “Unforgiven”
NBC, 10pm EST
A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case, but Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story.
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Spirits on Camera and Flying Figures”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Bill leads a team to the Valentown Museum in Victor, New York, to re-create a video of a ghostly figure captured by a security camera. Ben’s team tries to debunk a video taken in Mexico of what appears to be a levitating humanoid flying over the desert.