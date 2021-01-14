TV Best Bets for January 14

Doctor Zhivago
TCM, 12:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Airing today during TCM’s morning and afternoon lineup of films based on Russian literature, this three-plus-hour-long, 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated David Lean epic is based on the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak. It’s a tumultuous tale of a Russia divided by war and hearts torn by love, with Omar Sharif in the title role and Julie Christie portraying his haunting, longtime love Lara. Both are caught up in the tidal wave of history as the story unfolds between the years prior to World War I and the Russian Civil War of 1918-22. Hauntingly scored by Maurice Jarre (who earned one of the film’s five Academy Awards out of the 10 for which it was nominated) and full of indelible performances, Doctor Zhivagois truly epic moviemaking from Best Director Oscar nominee Lean, with stunning and memorable images throughout — from revolution in the streets and an infantry charge into No Man’s Land, to the train ride in the Urals and an icebound dacha that can make you feel cold even in the comfort of your living room.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
NBCSN, 6pm & 10pm Live EST
NBC Sports coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas begins tonight with live coverage of the pairs and ladies’ short programs, and continues throughout the weekend on NBCSN and NBC.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
TNT’s NBA doubleheader features the 2020 Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in Philadelphia for a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The second game has Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the Denver Nuggets.
Hell’s Kitchen: “Shrimply Spectacular”
FOX, 8pm EST
The chefs are tasked with creating a shrimp dish worthy of the Hell’s Kitchen opening night menu in the new episode “Shrimply Spectacular.”
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In the blue corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) are flipping a small brick cottage with big trash problems in Nashville. And in the red corner, Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) are tackling an overgrown mess of a house in downtown Fort Worth. These homes were purchased for the exact same price, but they’re in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?
Mr. Mayor: “Brentwood Trash”
NBC, 8pm EST
Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) interviews candidates for an opening on the team. Neil (Ted Danson) gets sidetracked during a town hall and Orly (Kyla Kenedy) has a shocking realization.
Ghost Adventures: “Ashes of the Dead”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Zak, Nick and Aaron uncover the haunting secrets of Italy’s Poveglia Island. The crew then investigates the horrors inside Linda Vista Hospital in sunny Los Angeles.
Superstore
NBC, 8:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Spend a few final episodes with the crew of Cloud 9 as the sitcom resumes its sixth — and what has recently been announced as its final — season. Eleven more episodes of the series have yet to air, and the series will end in the spring. “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”
Call Me Kat: “Vacation”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Vacation,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) wins a free trip for two to Puerto Rico, but she doesn’t have anyone to go with her.
Flip or Flop: “Flew the Coop”
HGTV, 9pm EST
From dirty carpets to rotten food, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead thought they had seen the worst of this house in Cerritos, California. After finding a bird cage with years of mess, they struggle to see past the trash and transform this home into a profitable flip.
A Time to Kill: “Written in Blood”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In the quiet bedroom community of Oldsmar, Florida, 39-year-old Karen Pannell’s body is discovered on her kitchen floor. She has been stabbed more than a dozen times, and amid the crime scene are three letters written in blood. Suspecting it was her last brave act before she died, detectives initially use the message to lead them to Karen’s violent ex-boyfriend. When the investigation later hits a wall, it’s a pizza delivery that ultimately anchors the timeline and brings the killer into view.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Turn Me On Take Me Private”
NBC, 9pm EST
The SVU investigates whether a role-play session on a camming website turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.
Last Man Standing: “High on the Corporate Ladder”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
When Ryan (Jordan Masterson) is offered a big corporate job, Mike (Tim Allen) reluctantly finds himself acting as his mentor in the new episode “High on the Corporate Ladder.”
Fear Thy Roommate: “Boxes and Bloodshed”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
When Audrey learns that her colleague, Deborah, is having financial problems after a tough breakup, she lends a helping hand and opens up her home to her. But the roommates don’t get along as well as they thought they would. When the dark truth behind Deborah’s financial flight is revealed, the friendship is shattered. After only a few weeks of living together, it ends in a crime that shocks an entire city.
UFO Witness: “Secrets of the State”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
This is a preview episode from the new series premiering on the discovery+ streaming service today. In 2017, three classified videos of Navy pilots encountering “tic tac” UFOs were leaked. But these were not the first sightings of the strange objects. Ben Hansen digs deep to find out why the government hid all evidence of these extraordinary encounters.
AMC Celebrates “Fargo” 25th Anniversary
AMC, 11pm EST
“Ya see something down there, Chief?” You betcha, we did! It’s the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning crime classic from the Coen brothers. Reconnect with Jerry(William H. Macy), the small-town Minnesota salesman, and Police Chief Marge (Frances McDormand), and their crazy adventure.