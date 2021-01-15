TV Best Bets for January 15

WandaVision
Disney+, New Series!
This first live-action series entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a blend of that world of superheroes with the world of classic television. The show follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their film roles) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
One Night in Miami…
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
Regina King’s feature directorial debut is a dramatized look at one incredible night in 1964, when four icons of sports, music and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay — soon to be called Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree) — defeated heavyweight champion Sonny Liston (Aaron D. Alexander) at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), musician Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and NFL star Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).
Servant
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller returns for a 10-episode second season that takes a supernatural turn following the suspenseful Season 1 finale. As Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint also reprise their characters.
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
Hulu, Original Film!
An audio-obsessed high schooler who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will leave him deaf seizes control of his fate by recording the ultimate playlist of noise.
Carmen Sandiego
Netflix, Season Premiere!
From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen (voice of Gina Rodriguez) and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures in Season 4.
Disenchantment: Part 3
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, Bean (voice of Abbi Jacobson) must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s (voice of John DiMaggio) increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.
Outside the Wire
Netflix, Original Film!
In the future, a drone pilot finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device. Anthony Mackie stars.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
NBCSN, 4pm Live; NBC, 8pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships continues, with NBCSN offering live coverage of the rhythm dance, and NBC broadcasting the ladies free skate live.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee. The second game has Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visiting Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Lakers.
The Wrong Mr. Right
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jessica (Anna Marie Dobbins) moves back home after college and is surprised to find her mother Tracy’s (Krista Allen) new boyfriend, Paul (Rib Hillis), is moving in as well. While working at a restaurant owned by her mother’s best friend Sandra (Vivica A. Fox), Jessica observes Paul fighting with another woman and enlists the help of Sandra and Hal (Eric Roberts), who suspect something very strange. When Jessica discovers Paul is not who he seems, she sets out to prove he is the wrong Mr. Right.
An Unexpected Killer
Oxygen, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 premiere, a successful TV producer and mother of one is found shot dead in her upscale home. Suspicion falls on her soon-to-be ex-husband, but his airtight alibi leads detectives to question other potential suspects. Just when the tenacious detectives believe they have a break in the case, they’re faced with a shocking and unforeseen surprise in a truly twisted investigation.??
International Intrigue
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a night of espionage and mystery in tonight’s triple-header of films filled with intrigue in overseas locales. First up, enjoy the sparkling repartee between Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Henry Mancini’s memorable score and Oscar-nominated theme song, and the lovely Paris location shooting in Stanley Donen’s 1963 romantic comedy/mystery film Charade. Next, James Stewart and Doris Day get inadvertently wrapped up in an assassination plot while vacationing in Morocco in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much(1956), which features Day’s memorable introduction of the Oscar-winning song “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).” Finally, Orson Welles plays the infamous Harry Lime in Best Director Oscar nominee Carol Reed’s gripping 1949 film noir The Third Man. Screenwriter Graham Greene’s tale is set in Vienna in the early days of the Cold War; features strikingly atmospheric, Oscar-winning black-and-white cinematography; and also stars frequent Welles collaborator Joseph Cotten. Like tonight’s previous films, this one also features memorable music — composer Anton Karas’ score features only a zither, and the film’s iconic main theme topped music charts at the time.
Framed by the Killer
Oxygen, 9pm EST, New Series!
From executive producer Ice T, this limited series unravels tales of elaborate whodunit murder mysteries that lead police to one suspect, only to discover later their suspect was framed by the actual killer. As each episode explores a unique case, viewers embark on a twisted journey riddled with clues that ultimately reveal nothing is what it seems.?In the premiere episode, a successful entrepreneur is found dead on the side of the road. When unexpected clues are found during the autopsy, investigators uncover a devious sex cult and are drawn into the religion of Santeria, ultimately revealing a killer no one ever suspected.
Belle Collective
OWN, 10pm EST, New Series!
This new series centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamorous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a Southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi. These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. The women are Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state; Lateshia Pearson, the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization; Latrice Rogers, the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region; Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of HamiltonDavis Mental Health empire; and Tambra Cherie, a newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”
Great Performances: “The Magic of Callas”
PBS, 10pmET/CT EST
Documenting soprano Maria Callas’ triumphant return to the stage in Toscaat London’s Royal Opera House on Jan. 21, 1964, after her career was said to be over, this film features footage from Callas’ groundbreaking turn in the title role. The program also features interviews with opera luminaries Thomas Hampson, Kristine Opolais and Rolando Villazón, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano.
Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Cajun Skunk Ape and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A stinky Sasquatch stops for a visit in Louisiana; a haunted statue terrorizes guests at the infamous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; and a Kentucky man and his brother witness a UFO flying near Fort Knox.