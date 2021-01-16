TV Best Bets for January 16

The Searchers
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Often considered one of the most complex and greatest Westerns ever made, director John Ford’s moody 1956 tale stars John Wayne as Ethan Edwards, a Civil War veteran who returns to his settler brother’s West Texas home and finds that his family has been attacked by the Comanche. Joined by a half-breed youth (Jeffrey Hunter) raised by the family, Edwards begins an all-consuming search for his surviving niece (Natalie Wood), now living with her captors. Ward Bond and Vera Miles also star in the film, which is based on Alan Le May’s 1954 novel.
College Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
ESPN, 2pm Live EST
The Kentucky Wildcats visit Alabama’s Auburn Arena for a Saturday afternoon SEC college hoops matchup against the Auburn Tigers on ESPN.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
NBC, 4pm Live; NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
NBC Sports continues its coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with live coverage of the men’s short program on NBC, and live coverage of the free dance and pairs free skate later on NBCSN.
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs
CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live EST
The winners from the wild-card round and the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC are in action Saturday and Sunday with the goal of advancing to next weekend’s conference championship games.
Monster Preacher
Oxygen, 7pm EST
Monster Preachertakes a deep dive into the life of Gary Heidnik, a pastor in Philadelphia who brought the darkest of nightmares to life when he lured and confined six women as captives in his basement. With exclusive access to two of the four surviving victims, Josefina Rivera and Jackie Askin, along with expert interviews from those closest to the case, the two-hour special takes viewers on a chilling ride through Philadelphia’s most frightening horror story and sheds light on the racial and social dynamics that affected both Heidnik’s motivation and the police investigation.?
The Evil Twin
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Emily escapes from an abusive relationship by moving back to her hometown only to discover she has a long-lost twin, but her newfound sister might be a murderer. Stars Emily Piggford, Ish Morris, Cory Lee and Tomas Chovanec.
Two for the Win
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life. Stars Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan.
One Deadly Mistake
Oxygen, 9pm EST, New Series!
Each episode follows a homicide investigation where police work tirelessly against the clock to solve a complex case, until they discover a piece of evidence left behind that exposes the identity of the calculated killer. In the premiere episode, Kathy Blair, a well-known and beloved member of the Austin, Texas community, is found brutally murdered in her own home on a chilly afternoon in December 2014. As investigators process the puzzling crime scene, the clues point in several different directions. They are convinced they’re on the hunt for a meticulous killer who has gone to great lengths to cover his tracks. But when an elderly couple in the same neighborhood is also found dead a week later, detectives work fast and furiously to track down the killer as the community waits in fear for answers.
Ghost Nation: “Phantom Fury”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari head to rural Indiana to help a desperate family being terrorized by ghostly growls and bizarre apparitions in their home. But as the team tries to root out the source of the hostile haunting, Dave becomes its target.
Kindred Spirits: “False Witness”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Days later, her ghost testified against her son! Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey attempt to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.
Kindred Spirits: “Most Shocking”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
Amy Bruni and Adam Berry relive their most shocking moments on Kindred Spiritsand provide an unparalleled glimpse into the mind of psychic Chip Coffey. The team reveals what they are really thinking during their intense and terrifying investigations.