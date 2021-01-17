TV Best Bets for January 17

A Streetcar Named Desire
TCM, 3:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Four Oscars out of 12 nominations (including Best Picture) went to Best Director Oscar nominee Elia Kazan’s 1951 adaptation of playwright Tennessee Williams’ sordid, Pulitzer Prize-winning 1947 play of lust and madness in New Orleans’ French Quarter (Williams received an Oscar nomination for adapting his work for the screen). Best Actor Oscar nominee Marlon Brando launched a revolution in screen acting (not to mention an endless stream of people mimicking his famous “Stella!” cry) with his raw portrayal of brutish salesman Stanley Kowalski, who clashes with his wife Stella’s (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Kim Hunter) sister Blanche DuBois (Best Actress Oscar winner Vivien Leigh), a neurotic and delicate Southern belle haunted by her checkered past, who comes to live with them. Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Karl Malden also stars.
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Playoffs
CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live EST
Sunday’s divisional playoff action begins on CBS with the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, followed by the NFC game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints on FOX.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
NBC, 3:30pm Live EST
NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Las Vegas concludes today with the men’s free skate.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm EST
In this new episode, catch a mom getting help from the fire station when her son gets his arm stuck in a vase, kids’ hilarious reactions to the Toddler Temptation Challenge when candy is left in front of them, and the hazards of mud.
Exhumed
Oxygen, 7pm EST, New Series!
From executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, this new series examines gripping murder cases in which unearthing a victim’s body is the key to solving the twisted crimes. Each episode features a suspenseful exhumation that has led to shocking new breakthroughs, unexpected plot twists and, ultimately, justice being served.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “A Fait Accompli”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “A Fait Accompli,” NCIS must track down an organized crime leader who is trying to buy stolen defense technology, and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) has a big question for Anna (returning guest star Bar Paly).
Batwoman: “What Happened to Kate Kane?”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, while a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere.
Home Town: “A Musician’s Retreat”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Arecording producer is back in Laurel, Mississippi, looking for an artist’s retreat. He received a dilapidated cabin from his late father, and while Ben and Erin Napier are up for the risky restoration challenge, they think he’ll get a better return with a bungalow in town.
Miss Scarlet & the Duke
PBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
Move over, Sherlock — Eliza Scarlet is on the case! Victorian England’s first ever female detective and her partner, the suave William Wellington, lead the way in this new six-episode series. As with all good detective stories, Eliza and “the Duke” (as Wellington is known) are an unlikely pair, equal parts adversaries and partners as they work together to solve the cases that come their way.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Leda and the Swan, Part 1”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the first part of the new two-part episode “Leda and the Swan,” a Navy therapist with a high level of security clearance is murdered, and Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team discover that she was working around the system to get justice for victims of sexual assault.
American Monster: “Unmasked”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Rob and Lisa Whedbee are a beautiful couple who turn heads wherever they go. But when a medical trauma upends their happy family, it sets them on a path of destruction that will end in lies, accusations and a brutal home invasion.
All Creatures Great and Small: “Another Farnon?”
PBS, 9pm EST
Fresh from veterinary college, Siegfried’s (Samuel West) fun-loving brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) arrives to help out. Meanwhile, Mrs. Pumphrey (Diana Rigg) throws a swanky party.
The Rookie: “La Fiera”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer John Nolan’s mom makes an unannounced visit that complicates his life, and Sgt. Grey considers retiring.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “A Brand New Dress”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm; also streaming on discovery+ EST
An argument among sisters over a new dress leads a young girl to leave her house to calm down. But when she never returns, the desperate search to find her begins.
Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie
PBS, 10pm EST
Discover what made the world’s most successful crime writer tick. Dr. John Curran pored over Christie’s personal archive and interviewed those who knew her best to paint an unprecedented portrait of the complex author.
Mountain Monsters: “K-9 Tracks by the Grave”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
While building their trap, Willy and Wild Bill hear a terrifying roar that gives them proof that there is something other than just wolves in the Tygart Valley. Using Trapper’s personal journal, the team devises an ingenious way to get footprints and therefore help identify the mysterious predator roaming the hollers and hills. Buck has a close encounter while driving that shakes him to his core, leaving him second-guessing his own eyes. The mystery deepens as the team finds an old headstone and grave that seem to be out of place, right next to the very river where Trapper trapped beaver back in 1974.