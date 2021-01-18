TV Best Bets for January 18

9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Gina Torres joins Season 2 of the 9-1-1spinoff as Capt. Tommy Vega. But even as Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) welcomes Vega to the 126, he must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein), who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein). All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Sidney Poitier
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Spend your morning and afternoon with legendary actor Sidney Poitier when Turner Classic Movies airs a lineup of some of his most memorable films. The schedule begins with Edge of the City (1957), a noirish drama in which Poitier costars with John Cassavetes. The acclaimed film was unusual for its time in its portrayal of an interracial friendship, and earned Poitier a Best Actor BAFTA Award nomination. Also today, see Poitier in the drama Something of Value(1957); the 1961 adaptation of the play A Raisin in the Sun, which earned Poitier another BAFTA nod as well as a Golden Globe nomination; his Best Actor Oscar-winning role in Lilies of the Field(1963); another multi-award-nominated role in the 1965 drama A Patch of Blue; one of his most famous roles, in 1967’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner; and the romantic drama A Warm December(1973), which he also directed.
NBA Basketball
NBA TV & TNT, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The NBA celebrates the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with five national TV games: Orlando at New York (NBA TV), Minnesota at Atlanta (NBA TV), Phoenix at Memphis (TNT), Milwaukee at Brooklyn (TNT) and Golden State at L.A. Lakers (TNT).
All American: “Season Pass”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Spencer (Daniel Ezra) finds himself on the defense after an interview he gave comes out, upsetting his old teammates, and emotions get the best of them. Billy (Taye Diggs) is excited for a fresh start at South Crenshaw High, but he first must confront something from his past that could be a roadblock to his success.
9-1-1
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The fourth season premiere kicks off with another jaw-dropping signature disaster that only Los Angeles’ finest and most fearless first responders can handle. Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark and Peter Krause star.
100 Day Dream Home: “Grand Space for Grandkids”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Don and Natalie enjoy spending time with their large blended family but have been squeezing them into a tiny two-bedroom house for far too long. After years of looking for the perfect home that suits their needs, they finally decided that the only way to get what they want is to build it. Natalie knows she loves her teal hutch, but many of the other design choices she has to make with Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt for her dream home prove to be more difficult. Hopefully Brian and Mika will be able to nail down their style and still get their dream home built in 100 days or less!
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Dash Test Dummies”
NBC, 8pm EST
Contestants play Ellen’s favorite games Oh Ship!, Aw Snap, Say Whaaat?! and Taste Buds. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
Unsung: “Music & the Movement — Parts 1 & 2”
TV One, 8pm EST
This two-part Martin Luther King Jr. Day documentary special remembers the artists and songs that have provided the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality. The special incorporates firsthand accounts, interviews with artists and archival footage from memorable speeches, soul-stirring vocal performances and more. Moments of Black auditory dissent featured in the special span centuries and include Negro spirituals that provided both a distraction from the harsh conditions of slavery and communication tools for the enslaved as they plotted their escape to freedom; to soul and funk anthems during the Black Power movement demanding that civil rights be upheld; to the viral music videos by young, contemporary artists creating rallying mixtapes for today’s Black Lives Matter movement. Part 2 airs right after Part 1.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “The Wrong Adebambo”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “The Wrong Adebambo,” Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) husband, Tayo (guest star Dayo Ade), makes a surprise visit from Nigeria to Detroit, and Bob (Billy Gardell) sees this as a perfect opportunity for Abishola to ask Tayo for a divorce.
American Pickers: “Road Trip Gold/Dani D Delivers the Goods”
History, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series begins Season 22 with a two-hour combo episode. First, it’s a cross-country tour du force of historic Route 66 as Mike and Frank cruise the country for rusty roadside Americana that made this country as good as gold. Then, Dani D is wheelin’ and dealin’ her way across the country, but will she deliver the goods for Picker pals Mike, Frank and Robbie?
The Wall: “Tamara and Leo”
NBC, 9pm EST
Another pair competes on a new episode of the game show from LeBron James and Chris Hardwick.
World’s Most Unexplained: “Roadside Creature and Up in Flames”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Ufologists examine sightings of an alien-like creature in rural Massachusetts; and paranormal experts investigate if a series of house fires across the U.K. are linked to a cursed portrait.
American Greed: “The Trials of Michael Avenatti”
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Michael Avenatti bursts on the scene in 2018 as the flashy litigator representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her dispute with President Donald Trump. But what Avenatti’s fans don’t yet know is that he has legal troubles of his own brewing — with his alleged crimes ranging from theft to tax evasion. Still, he continues to dominate the airwaves and build support on social media, until a brazen scheme to extort sportswear giant Nike brings his publicity tour to an abrupt end.
Weakest Link: “Who Needs a Designated Thinker?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Paranormal Declassified: “Tracking Bigfoot”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paul Beban treks deep into the woods of the Midwest looking for Bigfoot. He cuts through hoaxes, pranks and misinformation in search of groundbreaking evidence to prove the mysterious creature’s existence once and for all.