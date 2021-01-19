TV Best Bets for January 19

Finding Your Roots: “To the Manor Born”
PBS, 8pm (Note: WTTW Chicago airs at 8pmCT) EST, Season Premiere!
Henry Louis Gates Jr. discovers the privileged lineages that claim actor Glenn Close and director John Waters as descendants, introducing ancestors who are as bold and independent as they are.
The Night Caller
Sundance Now, New Series!
This four-part true-crime docuseries explores the legacy of one Australia’s most notorious serial killers.
Special Theme: The Studio System: “MGM (More Stars Than There Are in Heaven)”
TCM, beginning at 11:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
MGM had so many great stars and movies back in the golden age of Hollywood that today’s entire day of TCM’s tribute to the classic studio system is devoted entirely to this legendary studio. Representing MGM in today’s schedule are Elizabeth Taylor and Mickey Rooney in National Velvet(1944); Clark Gable and Jean Harlow in Red Dust(1932); Joan Crawford in The Women(1939); Greta Garbo and Robert Taylor in Camille(1937); Norma Shearer in Smilin’ Through(1932); Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy in Adam’s Rib(1949); Judy Garland and Gene Kelly in Summer Stock(1950); Lana Turner in The Postman Always Rings Twice(1946); and William Powell and Myrna Loy in Love Crazy(1941).
NCIS
CBS, 8pm EST
Two new NCISepisodes air tonight. A vacation in the Bahamas for McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (returning guest star Margo Harshman), turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking has ties to the island in “Sunburn.” Then in “Head of the Snake,” the hunt for the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s (returning guest star Joe Spano) daughter’s overdose comes to a climax.
The Resident: “Mina’s Kangaroo Court”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Mina’s Kangaroo Court,” conflicts within the staff arise when Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) elective surgery patient returns with complications.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dream
NBC, 8pmMr. Sandman is not doing Zoey (Jane Levy) any favors when nightmares start impacting those closest to her.
The Dead Files: “Slaughter House”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Steve and Amy help a young mother who claims monsters have infested her Indiana home. They then encounter a cluster of bloodthirsty entities at a long-dead mobster’s old stomping grounds in Illinois.
Trickster: “Episode 2”
The CW, 9pm EST
While trying to ignore increasingly weird happenings and with Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) invading his home, Jared (Joel Oulette) experiences an even bigger upset when he meets Wade (Kalani Queypo), who claims to be his real father.
Chopped: Grudge Match: “Battle 3”
Food Network, 9pm EST
Week three of the five-part tournament finds four former Chopped competitors returning to be judged by the very chefs who beat them earlier. And with sardines in the Mystery Basket, you know things are gonna get salty.
Prodigal Son: “Speak of the Devil”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Speak of the Devil,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) grapples with his own trauma after a priest is found murdered.
Fixer to Fabulous: “A Closed-Off House Turns Character-Filled Home”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Ayoung couple loves their downtown Bentonville home, but they don’t like how closed-off it feels — inside and out. With some added charm, Dave and Jenny Marrs create the warm and inviting open space they’ve been dreaming of for their growing family.
This Is Us: “There”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kevin (Justin Hartley) embarks on a stressful road trip; Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and young Kevin go to a football training camp.
Life Below Zero: Northern Ter
New Series!
National Geographic, 10pmMeet a fresh crop of rugged, quirky North Americans, some from First Nations tribes, in this Canadian import. Can fishing guide “Pike” Mike Harrison evade grizzlies while stockpiling berries?
Nurses: “What Size Are Your Feet?”
NBC, 10pm EST
As Dr. Hamilton (Peter Stebbings) makes his presence felt at St. Mary’s, Grace (Tiera Skovbye) is catapulted into a high-stakes medical procedure while trying to protect Naz (Sandy Sidhu) from a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) gets hazed by Nurse Molly (Molly Atkinson).
Unpolished
TLC, 10pm EST
In this reality show about a fun ’n’ flashy salon in Long Island, New York, the sudden death of their father has left sister owners Lexi and Bria in financial chaos, so mom Jen decides to consult a psychic to see if her late husband has any advice.