TV Best Bets for January 2

Taking a Shot at Love
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Jenna (Alexa PenaVega) is a former professional dancer who now teaches ballet to children in her Connecticut town. Jenna’s sports agent cousin convinces her to take on his NHL client Ryan “Coop” Cooper (Luke Macfarlane), a star player for the N.Y. Rangers, who has been nursing the same injury that sidelined Jenna’s dance career years before.
Asphalt Burning
Netflix, Original Film!
In this film from Norway — the third installment of that country’s Fast and Furious-esque Børning action/comedy movie franchise — when the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy (Anders Baasmo Christiansen) accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.
Saturday Morning Cartoons
MeTV, 7am EST
Break out your footie pajamas! The Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons of your youth return in this weekly three-hour block of classic shorts, which begin with “Popeye and Pals,” followed by “Tom and Jerry and the Gang” and “Bugs Bunny and Friends.” Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV’s parent company, Weigel Broadcasting, says the network’s audience has long lobbied for the chance to re-create that cherished weekend ritual. He understands why: “Bugs is perhaps the greatest cartoon star ever created. Don’t we all want to have the courage, attitude, wit and personality of that wascally wabbit?”
Critical Thinking
Starz, 9:15am EST
Eager for more chess after bingeing The Queen’s Gambit? Make a wise move and watch this 2020 film starring and directed by John Leguizamo. It tells the inspiring true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team.
College Football
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live EST
The final batch of college football bowl games before the national championship game features NC State vs. Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (ESPN), Ole Miss vs. Indiana in the Outback Bowl (ABC), Oregon vs. Iowa State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (ESPN) and Texas A&M vs. North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl (ESPN).
College Basketball
CBS, beginning at 12pm Live EST
An SEC hoops doubleheader on CBS has Missouri at Arkansas, followed by LSU at Florida.
Kidnapped in Paradise
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Savannah Duke-Morgan (Claire van der Boom) realizes her lifetime dream to bring her husband Brad (Todd Lasance) and her 5-year-old daughter Aria (Molly Wright) back to her birthplace on the Gold Coast of Australia until it turns into her worst nightmare when Aria goes missing from the resort. Suspicions point everywhere, but ultimately the dangerous, heart-pounding race to find the little girl alive culminates with an amazing secret.
Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck
History, 9pm EST
This two-hour special details the underwater odyssey of the greatest Titanic expeditions and the evolution of the most scrutinized shipwreck in the world. From the epic discovery of the wreck by a French-American team in 1985 to the exploratory missions led by James Cameron — who managed to light the wreck scene like a Hollywood film set and venture inside the ship thanks to remote controlled robots, and to the treasure hunts that brought back over 5,000 relics — experience the unequaled thrill of these extreme dives through the eyes of the explorers who have attempted to unlock Titanic’s secrets.
Vertigo
TCM, 9:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This classic psychological thriller is not only often regarded as Alfred Hitchcock’s most masterful film, but also as one of the greatest movies ever. James Stewart plays retired detective Scottie Ferguson, who, after an incident on the job, has acquired vertigo and a fear of heights. Hired by an old friend to uncover the secret his wife (Kim Novak) is keeping from him, Scottie finds a forbidden romance, a deadly plot and an obsession that transcends the grave. Hitchcock’s brilliant direction is accompanied by terrific performances; stunning, Oscar-nominated art direction; and a swooning musical score from the great Bernard Herrmann that all help carry viewers to the heights of suspense.
Kindred Spirits
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey, return for a new 10-episode season. In the premiere, they travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to investigate the home of John Proctor — one of the men executed during the infamous 1692 witch trials. They visited once before during a special live event, when they used powerful magic to open a gateway that allowed them to communicate with spirits from the witch trials. Now, they return to launch a full-fledged investigation and learn more about the gateway they previously opened … and who came out of it.