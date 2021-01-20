TV Best Bets for January 20

WarGames
Showtime, 10am EST, Catch a Classic!
“Shall we play a game?” Matthew Broderick stars in this fun and kind of frightening 1983 film as a young hacker who inadvertently accesses a military supercomputer that was originally programmed to predict possible outcomes of a nuclear war. When the hacker starts playing what he believes to be a nuclear war simulation computer game, the computer interprets it as reality and begins the process of starting World War III. WarGamesis not some cheesy movie relic of the ’80s era of the Cold War; it remains a top-notch technothriller bolstered by a strong, Oscar-nominated screenplay, suspenseful direction from John Badham and great performances from Broderick, Ally Sheedy and Dabney Coleman.
Spycraft
Netflix, New Series!
This series looks at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents who used them.
Inauguration Day “Parks and Recreation” Marathon
IFC, beginning at 11am EST
As America’s new president and vice president are inaugurated today, spend some time with a few lesser, but very funny, political figures with episodes of Amy Poehler’s beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation.
Presidential Inauguration Coverage
Various Networks, 12pm EST
Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will become the first woman and person of color as vice president, today. Few details on what this Inauguration Day will look like were available at presstime, but it’s likely that with pandemic precautions in place, there will not be the normal crowds gathered in Washington, D.C., for the oath-of-office ceremonies. The traditional nighttime celebratory balls and parties will probably be more subdued than usual, if they are held at all. You’ll find coverage throughout the day on usual networks like ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and PBS.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Regina King”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Host Dan Rather talks with Oscar-winning actress Regina King, fresh off her career-defining role in Watchmen that recently earned the star her fourth Emmy. Throughout the night, King opens up about her deeply personal directorial debut One Night in Miami, the heroes who inspire her and how race has affected her work; discusses her experience filming Seven Seconds, which she considers her most difficult role; and shares how she and her son have been spending time together during quarantine.
Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her.
The Masked Dancer: “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”
FOX, 8pm EST
The remaining Group A dancers perform and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Vanishing Island, Trapped in Space and War Dog”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Host Don Wildman examines a map to a phantom island, a harrowing near-death experience on the edge of space, a tenacious terrier that became a hero and more.
Nancy Drew: “The Search for the Midnight Wraith”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up at the Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault.
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Alien Autopsy and Race With Bigfoot”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Ben and his team interview Dr. Jonathan Reed, a man who claims to have videotaped an autopsy of an alien. Meanwhile, Bill’s team goes to Chopaka Lake in Okanogan, Washington, to re-create a video of an alleged Sasquatch running across a hillside.