TV Best Bets for January 21

Sixteen Candles
AMC, 12:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
John Hughes made his directorial debut with this 1984 coming-of-age comedy that he also wrote and that ushered in the era of the ’80s “Brat Pack” film genre of movies largely focused on youngsters and with a stable of regular young actors who became stars. One of those stars was Molly Ringwald, who leads the film here in a funny and touching breakout performance as high school sophomore Sam, who hopes her 16th birthday will kick off a great year for her. Unfortunately, things start off badly when her family forgets her birthday, and only get worse when her efforts to get closer to her crush, senior Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling), go awry in often embarrassing ways. Meanwhile, geeky freshman Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), who has his own crush on Sam, keeps turning up to cause annoyance. The film is certainly of its time in many ways (including some unfortunate racial humor at the expense of an Asian exchange student played by Gedde Watanabe), but still has plenty of experiences that many people who are living through, or can recall, their teen years can relate to. Ringwald and Hall would go on to each make two other films directed by Hughes, including costarring again in The Breakfast Clubthe following year.
Looney Tunes Cartoons: Part 2
HBO Max, New Episodes!
In this latest batch of 10 all-new animated episodes starring classic Warner Bros. characters, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him, including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures, from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky’s missing pants. Fan favorites Sylvester and Tweety, along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, also come along for the ride.
Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?
discovery+, New Series!
Ten years after TLC debuted its reality hit Toddlers & Tiaras, this three-part series catches up with some of the favorite toddler beauty queens, who are now young women.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show: “Mary Moves Out”
Decades, 2pm EST
We’re not saying this TV classic jumped the shark, but it was a misstep for Mary (Mary Tyler Moore) to leave her sweet studio apartment.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
A star-studded matchup in Milwaukee has LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. TNT’s second game has Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Utah for a showdown with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Jazz.
Young Sheldon: “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper”
CBS, 8pm EST
College orientation does not go as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) planned in the new episode “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper.”
Walker
The CW, 8pm EST, New Series!
Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) returns home to Austin after two years away on an undercover mission. Now he must navigate changed relationships with his family, friends and coworkers, all while investigating the suspicious circumstances behind his wife’s death.
Hell’s Kitchen: “Hell Caesar!”
FOX, 8pm EST
The chefs are tasked with re-creating Chef Ramsay’s Caesar salad — and delivering it to him on a scooter — in the new episode “Hell Caesar!”
grown-ish: “Public Service Announcement”
Freeform, 8pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
After dropping out of Cal U and diving into her dream job, Zoey balances the demands of her work life and her personal life while on tour with Joey BADA$$. Jazz and Doug struggle with the rules of their relationship “pause.”
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones) are trying to modernize a large, stately home without losing its original charm in Indianapolis. Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) are in Atlanta flipping a small house that has big potential. Both houses were purchases for similar prices, but they’re very different sizes and located in very different cities. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?
Mr. Mayor: “The Sac”
NBC, 8pm EST
A special assignment forces Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) and Arpi (Holly Hunter) to get to know each other. Meanwhile, Neil (Ted Danson) sets out on a mission to reconnect with Orly (Kyla Kenedy) after she gets into a little trouble.
B Positive: “Open Heart Surgery”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement in the new episode “Open Heart Surgery.”
Superstore: “Biscuit”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
A new episode of the hit comedy, now in its final season, debuts tonight.
Mom: “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick”
CBS, 9pm EST
The ladies indulge Jill (Jaime Pressly) when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (guest star Will Sasso) back on track in the new episode “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick.”
Legacies: “We’re Not Worthy”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off campus for their first ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Long Arm of the Witness”
NBC, 9pm EST
Carisi (Peter Scanavino) takes on a powerful judge who inexplicably dismisses the rape case of a university student.
The Unicorn: “The First Supper”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Things take an awkward turn when Wade (Walton Goggins) introduces Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea) to his friends in the new episode “The First Supper.”
Last Man Standing: “Jen Again”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Mike (Tim Allen) surprises Vanessa (Nancy Travis) with a visit from Jen (Krista Marie Yu) that might last longer than expected in the new episode “Jen Again.”
The Hustler
ABC, 10pm EST
“It’s kind of an odd duck, really,” says bon vivant host Craig Ferguson of his new game show/mystery/reality series, The Hustler. Five strangers — one of whom is secretly the Hustler — team up to answer 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 apiece. The rounds offer clues about the Hustler’s identity and two opportunities for said con artist to vote out a competitor. It all comes down to the final three. If two can agree and unmask the Hustler, they split the pot; if they’re duped, the Hustler takes all.
Star Trek: Discovery: “What’s Past Is Prologue”
CBS, 10pm EST
Star Trek: DiscoverySeason 1 continues on CBS with “What’s Past Is Prologue,” in which Lorca’s (Jason Isaacs) plans to move forward with a coup propel Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) to make a quick decision to save the Discovery.
Chrisley Knows Best
USA Network, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 8 of the reality series returns with new episodes following the life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family. Throughout the rest of this season, the family antics don’t stop as Todd and Chase gear up for a road trip, Nanny Faye packs her bags for a sizzling “seniors cruise,” Todd goes on a mission to prove to Julie that he “still has it” after 25 years of marriage, Grayson has dreams of becoming a storm chaser and Savannah plans her next exciting personal and professional steps.
The Rev
USA Network, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
The latest larger-than-life-family reality show stars Long Island, New York, pastor, choir boss, hubby and dad Richard Hartley.