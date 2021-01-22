TV Best Bets for January 22

The White Tiger
Netflix, Original Film!
Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, Balram jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.
Losing Alice
Apple TV+, New Series!
This cinematic eight-episode series from Israel is described as an “erotic, psychological neo-noir drama thriller” and is a female version of the famous tale of Faust and his deal with the devil. The series follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a film director in her late 40s who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), a screenwriter femme fatale in her mid 20s, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent episodes debut Fridays.
Pixar Popcorn
Disney+
This collection of mini-shorts stars favorite Pixar characters in all-new, bite-sized stories.
The Sister
Hulu, New Series!
How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob — an eccentric old acquaintance — know what really happened and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. This four-episode first season stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia.
Blown Away
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The hot shop is open for Season 2 as a new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.
Busted!
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In the third season of this hybrid reality/scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.
Fate: The Winx Saga
Netflix, New Series!
This live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Clubfollows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of the animated series, the teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists, but things aren’t what they seem.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The late game has the Denver Nuggets on the road against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
MacGyver: “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance,” Mac (Lucas Till), Bozer (Justin Hires) and Riley (Tristan Mays) quarantine together and try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house.
Self-Made Mansions: “
HGTV, 8pm EST
Clinton Kelly helps successful CEO Jeremy Blossom and his wife, Jenn, search for their dream home in Laguna Beach, California. Growing up, Jeremy loved his four siblings, but living in government housing was tight and he dreamed of a better life. As a young entrepreneur, he created a digital marketing company that has now generated a half a billion dollars in client revenue. Now the hunt is on for a dream home near the beach with plenty of space!
The Wrong Prince Charming
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Successful entrepreneur Bridget (Vivica A. Fox) has just scored a meeting with the famed Prince of Devonshire (James Nitti) about a possible multimillion investment in one of her properties. She and her young lawyer Anna (Cristine Prosperi) feel like they are living in a fantasy with the handsome prince, who seems like the perfect partner for Bridget and the right guy for Anna until they discover that he’s not what he seems.
The Blacklist
NBC, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 8 resumes with the devastating consequences of the fallout between Red (James Spader) and Elizabeth (Megan Boone) intensifying.
1979 Family Dramas
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
For some reason, 1979 was a good year for acclaimed, memorable and tear-jerking family dramas in Hollywood, and TCM has three of them airing tonight. First up, have your hankies handy for Franco Zeffirelli’s The Champ, a remake of the Oscar-winning 1931 film of the same name. Jon Voight portrays a former boxer who attempts to support his son (9-year-old Ricky Schroder in his breakout role; he won the Golden Globe for Best New Male Star of the Year in a Motion Picture) and make up with his ex-wife (Faye Dunaway) by fighting in the ring again. Next is the Best Picture Oscar-winning Kramer vs. Kramer, an intense look at a couple’s (Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, who both won Oscars) divorce and its impact on their young son (played by Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Justin Henry). Finally, Best Actor Oscar nominee Robert Duvall leads The Great Santini, in which he plays a Marine Corps officer in the early 1960s whose skills and success in the military contrast with his shortcomings as a husband and father. Blythe Danner and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Michael O’Keefe also star.
Amityville Horror House
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
A horrific crime. A hellish evil. The story of the house featured in the book and film TheAmityville Horrorrocked the world. Now, real footage from within its blood-soaked walls and never-before-seen interviews reveal frightening new secrets about one of America’s most enthralling haunts.
Little Women: Atlanta: “Kickoff Special”
Lifetime, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The season kicks off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira and the return of Monie, as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip-hop scene. Once again, the ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition and the love as together they face health issues, career changes, relationship ups and downs and life’s hardest trials and tribulations — all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average-size world.
Blue Bloods: “Spilling Secrets”
CBS, 10pm EST
All in a day’s work: Frank (Tom Selleck) could decide to help a wheelchair-bound detective wounded in the line of duty remain in the field; Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) assist an officer whose partner is shot on the job; Erin (Bridget Moynahan) feels conflicted over a vehicular homicide sentencing; and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) track a ride-share rapist.
Painting With John
HBO, 11pm EST, New Series!
This new six-episode unscripted series is written by, directed by and stars cult favorite musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie. Part meditative tutorial and part fireside chat, each episode finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, where he hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, his irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series reminds viewers to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.