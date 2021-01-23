TV Best Bets for January 23

Salt-N-Pepa
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The life and times of pioneering all-female rap group Salt-N-Pepa — whose seminal tracks include “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop” — are depicted in this three-hour biopic. GG Townson stars as Cheryl “Salt” James, Laila Odom plays Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Monique Paul stars as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper. The soundtrack also features some of the group’s greatest hits.
College Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 3pm Live EST
Saturday college hoops action features Clemson at Florida State on ABC, followed by LSU at Kentucky on ESPN.
A Wild Year on Earth
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael narrates this six-part wildlife series that looks at how animals’ lives and natural events are entwined with the planet’s seasonal patterns. Among the stars: elephants, penguins, bears and kangaroos.
Robert Mitchum Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actor Robert Mitchum is equally as remembered for playing heroes as he is for playing bad guys, and two of his iconic performances — one from each category — are featured in tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First is Out of the Past(1947), director Jacques Tourneur’s famous film noir. Mitchum plays scuffling P.I. Jeff Bailey, who gets a sure-money job from shady high-roller Whit Sterling (Kirk Douglas): Track down and retrieve the mistress (Jane Greer) who skipped town with $40,000 of his money. Finding his target in Mexico, Bailey falls for her, but his plan to make them new lives leads to stunning betrayals. Next, Mitchum is absolutely chilling as tattooed-knuckled religious fanatic Harry Powell, one of the screen’s most unforgettable villains, in director Charles Laughton’s superbThe Night of the Hunter(1955). Powell marries a fragile widow (Shelley Winters) to try to learn where her late husband hid a large sum of cash from a robbery. When his plans are uncovered by her terrified young children, it begins a pursuit that becomes a mesmerizing rendering of the battle between good and evil. Lillian Gish costars in a terrific performance.
Ghost Nation: “Do Not Disturb”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari investigate the Hotel Conneaut in Pennsylvania. Reports of a ghost bride and mysterious attacks have put the lakeside resort’s existence on the line, and the team must dig deep into the property’s fiery past to find answers.
A Winter Getaway
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When an average guy is gifted a luxury trip, he is mistaken for a millionaire. He and the concierge who is making this once-in-a-lifetime trip happen end up hitting it off after spending time together. Will she feel the same way about him when she learns the truth? Stars Brooks Darnell and Nazneen Contractor.