TV Best Bets for January 24

The Philadelphia Story
TCM, 1:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Best Director Oscar nominee George Cukor’s sophisticated, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1940 screwball comedy classic is adapted from Philip Barry’s play set in Philadelphia’s tony Main Line suburbs. Best Actress Oscar nominee Katharine Hepburn re-creates her stage role as society girl Tracy Lord, whose upcoming second marriage is imperiled by the attentions of her playboy ex-husband, Dexter (Cary Grant). He hopes to win Tracy back by sabotaging the wedding with the help of a tabloid reporter (Best Actor Oscar winner James Stewart), but Dex doesn’t count on how attractive she begins to find the charming stranger. The chemistry among all the leads is terrific, and their sparkling repartee comes courtesy of Donald Ogden Stewart’s Oscar-winning screenplay.
A Perfect Planet: “Humans”
discovery+, Series Finale!
The concluding episode of this stunning natural history series from the BBC narrated by Sir David Attenborough looks at the dramatic impact of the world’s newest force of nature — human beings — and what can be done to restore our planet’s perfect balance.
A Discovery of Witches Marathon
AMC, beginning at 1:25pm EST
Based on the bestselling and critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness, this darkly entertaining series is an enchanting modern-day love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life. Historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge), a reluctant witch denying her heritage, accidentally discovers a long-lost bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library and is immediately thrown into the heart of a dangerous underworld. On her journey, she finds herself tossed into the path of enigmatic vampire and geneticist Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode, The Crown), who hides a dark family secret.
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Championship Games
CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live EST
A Super Bowl LV berth is on the line today as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship on FOX and the Buffalo Bills are at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on CBS.
Batwoman: “Prior Criminal History”
The CW, 8pm EST
After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time.
Disasters at Sea: “Destination Unknown”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
The fishing vessel Destinationsuddenly goes missing in the frigid waters off the Alaskan coast. With no distress call or survivors, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and United States Coast Guard need to find out how and why the respected vessel suddenly went down, taking its experienced crew of six with it.
Charmed: “An Inconvenient Truth”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as the Faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship.
Bridge and Tunnel
Epix, 9pm EST, New Series!
Long Island 20-somethings set their sights on Manhattan in this 1980s dramedy from Edward Burns. Will the reconciliation of a budding photographer and his ex-girlfriend (Sam Vartholomeos and Caitlin Stasey) end up derailing his future?
All Creatures Great and Small: “Andante”
PBS, 9pm EST
James (Nicholas Ralph) is put to the test with an ailing racehorse; Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) faces a familiar temptation; Siegfried (Samuel West) angles for a prestigious client.
How Did They Build That?: “Viaducts & Hotels”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Smithsonian reveals how innovative engineers built an extraordinary bridge to span a vast valley and become the tallest in the world; how a luxury hotel was built upside down in an abandoned quarry in China; and what happens when you build a forest in the sky in the middle of a city.
Expedition Bigfoot: “Call and Response”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
After receiving a recording of an alleged Bigfoot call, Bryce blasts the howl over a speaker to elicit a response. With Russell positioned high on a hill, and Ronny and Mireya down in the valley below, the team may get the encounter they’re looking for.
The Rookie: “Sabotage”
ABC, 10pm EST
Officer Jackson West’s relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, has escalated and he begins to work with Sergeant Grey to find a solution. Guest-starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Brandon Routh as Officer Doug Stanton and Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sergeant Ryan Caradine.
FBI: “Crazy Love”
CBS, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
In the new episode “Crazy Love,” a shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets.
On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Gone in Less Than 3 Minutes”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
A teenage lifeguard vanishes from a quiet community swimming hole less than three minutes after her mother drops her off for work.
Agatha Christie’s England
PBS, 10pm EST
Retrace the beloved author’s footsteps to see the real places that inspired her literary universe. Learn how Christie drew on her surroundings throughout her life, immortalizing the people and locations she encountered in her extraordinary work.
Mountain Monsters: “The Secret of the Red Shed”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The AIMS team sets off to track down one of the cloaked figures at the heart of the mystery of Spearfinger. They soon realize the key to their quest is in the rock overhang and the mysterious red shed.