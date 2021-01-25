TV Best Bets for January 25

The Salisbury Poisonings
AMC, 10pm EST, New Miniseries!
In 2018, the English city of Salisbury and its roughly 40,000 residents were faced with an unprecedented crisis: an assassination attempt on a Russian spy using a chemical agent that has the potential of killing thousands if left uncontained. This four-part event miniseries tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of a national emergency.
All American: “How to Survive in South Central”
The CW, 8pm EST
Both Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Billy (Taye Diggs) are not getting the hero’s welcome they expected from the football team and quickly realize they need to adjust their style and start earning the team’s trust first. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is surprised at who the new football coach at Beverly turns out to be and that his starting quarterback position is threatened when the coach starts shaking things up.
9-1-1: “Alone Together”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles in the new episode “Alone Together.”
100 Day Dream Home: “Shared Space to Dream Place”
HGTV, 8pm EST
A couple bought their dream property years ago but are living with his mother due to financial setbacks. The family is ready to build a home of their own, but Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt must find a way to combine her understated style with his over-the-top taste.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “You Heard It Hear Burst”
NBC, 8pm EST
A new episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ game show premieres tonight.
America’s Hidden Stories: “Vampires in America”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
How can you resist an episode titled “Vampires in America”? Connecticut state archaeologist Dr. Nick Bellantoni spearheads an investigation into New England’s 19th-century “vampire exhumations.” As families were ravaged by a series of slow deaths and desperate to save remaining loved ones, some chose to dig up the bodies of their recently deceased to look for blood in their vital organs. If blood was found, it proved the person was “undead” and feeding on the life force of the living. (In actuality, the deaths were due to consumption, or tuberculosis, as it’s known today.) The ritual then called for the vampire’s vital organs to be burned and for the ashes to be mixed with water and fed to the ill as medicine. “It’s amazing that while some of these ‘vampire exhumations’ were done in secret, there are also a lot of newspaper articles reporting on these rituals as large public events,” director and exec producer Lisa Quijano Wolfinger says. “And yet, they’ve been consigned to the shadows of history, as though people wanted to forget.”
Starring Yvonne De Carlo
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Actress Margaret Yvonne Middleton — better known as Yvonne De Carlo — may be most remembered for her television role as Lily Munster in the classic 1964-66 sitcom The Munsters, but she has an impressive resumé of film work, as well. TCM airs several of her notable movies tonight, beginning with Criss Cross(1949), a film noir that featured one of her earliest serious dramatic performances. Next, De Carlo can be seen in the 1956 drama Death of a Scoundrel; reprising her famous TV role in the big-screen comedy Munster, Go Home!(1966); in the Civil War-set romantic drama Band of Angels(1957); and in the 1954 comedy Tonight’s the Night(a.k.a. Happily Ever After).
Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Honest Yak Prices”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Honest Yak Prices,” Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Bob (Billy Gardell) are disheartened after Tayo (guest star Dayo Ade) refuses to grant Abishola a divorce.
All Rise: “Almost the Meteor”
CBS, 9pm EST
While Lola is on maternity leave after going into labor while on the bench, she attempts to participate remotely in Judge Brenner’s special training about brain science and the law. Also, when Luke finds himself opposite Emily on an armed robbery case, he sees an ally in his experiment with restorative justice, and Mark hits another roadblock in his high profile case against a sheriff’s deputy.
9-1-1: Lone Star: “2100°”
FOX, 9pm EST
After a volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, the members of the 126 race to a college pool party, a family’s mini-golf outing and a woman trapped in her food truck by a horde of scorpions in the new episode “2100°.”
Kids Baking Championship: “The Spice Is Right”
Food Network, 9pm EST
The Chinese New Year doesn’t hit until next month, but hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman get into the spirit early by challenging seven young chefs to whip up inventive desserts infused with Chinese five-spice powder.
The Wall: “Travis and Michael”
NBC, 9pm EST
Travis and Michael are cousins and construction workers from Willow Wood, Ohio, who love to lend a helping hand to those in need. With the all-new Free Fall+ in Round 1, and millions up for grabs on the Wall, will they have what it takes to walk away with a massive payout?
ATL Homicide
TV One, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The true-crime series returns for Season 3, again following passionate and fearless veteran homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez of the Atlanta Police Department as they disclose firsthand accounts of real-life murder investigations. Each episode follows the 30-year veterans as they reveal how they solved tragic crimes committed in the Atlanta metro area while working side by side as partners in the homicide division.
Snowpiercer
TNT, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.?
World’s Most Unexplained: “Curses”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Is the tomb of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun cursed?
The Good Doctor: “Parenting”
ABC, 10pm EST
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) meets the parents of his love, Lea (Paige Spara)! Riverdale’s Barclay Hope and Julie Warner (Doc Hollywood) guest as Mike and Pam Dilallo.
Weakest Link: “Who Is About to Be Ghosted by This Show?”
NBC, 10pm EST
Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.
Lucille Ball: Life, Death & Money
REELZChannel, 10pm EST
When Lucille Ball passed away in 1989, her sizable estate of $40 million was split among her two children and second husband Gary Morton. Unlike many celebrities, Ball left behind a will and testament, but even with one so clearly written, her estate became entangled and bitter. After her death, Morton remarried pro golfer Susie McAllister. He then suddenly passed away, leaving behind a number of Ball’s highly personal and sentimental items to Susie. Knowing their value, Susie put these items up for auction, looking to fetch hefty amounts. This is when a full-out estate war erupted between her and Ball’s children.
Paranormal Declassified: “Gateway to Hell”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Paul Beban investigates a reported surge of demonic activity in America that is overwhelming the Catholic Church. He follows leads from Gary, Indiana, to Mineral Wells, Texas, where he steps outside his comfort zone and into an alleged portal to hell.