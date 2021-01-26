TV Best Bets for January 26

Streets of Dreams With Marcus Lemonis: “South Broadway, The Green Mile, Denver”
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
CEO and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis pulls back the curtain on Denver’s South Broadway, better known as the Green Mile, home of the original “Great Green Experiment” in legal marijuana. From a millionaire grower dubbed “the Steve Jobs of Weed” to NFL legend Terrell “TD” Davis, Marcus meets the entrepreneurs, innovators and pioneers who are pushing this multibillion-dollar market forward, and he explores whether Denver’s marijuana model could be an economic blueprint for cities across America and if weed really is “green gold.”
Special Theme: The Studio System: “Universal & Paramount”
TCM, beginning at 11:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s final look at the heyday of Hollywood’s studio system features films from two iconic studios. Universal dominates the morning and afternoon, with the film lineup featuring Bela Lugosi in Dracula(1931); Abbott and Costello in Buck Privates(1941); Deanna Durbin in It Started With Eve(1941); and Rock Hudson in All That Heaven Allows(1955). The primetime film lineup is devoted to Paramount, with Bob Hope and Bing Crosby in Road to Utopia(1946); Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor(1963); Alan Ladd and Veronica Lake in The Blue Dahlia(1946); and Gary Cooper and Marlene Dietrich in Morocco(1930).
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by black-ishstar Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truthis the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, bringing the excitement to another level.
NCIS: “1mm”
CBS, 8pm EST
Following a tip about smuggled weapons, Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) engage in a shootout in a former sheriff’s residence that’s now a historical site in the new episode “1mm.”
The Resident: “The Accidental Patient”
FOX, 8pm EST
Chastain Memorial Hospital staff race to save one of their own after Cain (Morris Chestnut) is struck by a car while helping at a crash scene in the new episode “The Accidental Patient.”
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Employee”
NBC, 8pm EST
Zoey (Jane Levy) tries to “choose happiness” but finds it is easier said than done. Meanwhile, David (Andrew Leeds) reevaluates his priorities, and Mo (Alex Newell) and Max (Skylar Astin) face their first real challenge as business partners.
The Dead Files: “No Peace at Home”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Steve and Amy investigate a family’s dream home turned paranormal nightmare in Michigan. They then confront an evil entity wreaking havoc on a once-peaceful home in Virginia.
black-ish
ABC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
In its seventh season,black-ishwill continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.
FBI: “Clean Slate”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Clean Slate,” the team searches for a young girl who was kidnapped from a cabin during a family vacation, and they discover that the abduction may be tied to a skeleton in her family’s closet.
Prodigal Son: “Alma Mater”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Alma Mater,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) faces a troubling secret from his past when the headmaster from his alma mater is found murdered.
Fixer to Fabulous: “Historic House Gets Pretty Pink Overhaul”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After seeing the overhaul they did on her parent’s house, a woman moving back to Bentonville knows that Dave and Jenny can create her dream home, too. The Marrses use her love of pink to craft the ultimate starter home that she’ll never want to leave.
This Is Us
NBC, 9pm EST
In the past, Jack and Rebecca Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore) take a romantic holiday without the teenage Big 3. We swoon!
mixed-ish
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson (Arica Himmel) and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the ’80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can’t decide where they belong.
Big Sky
ABC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
This thrilling series from David E. Kelley returns with new episodes.
The Proof Is Out There: “Mystery Hum and Mayans on Mars”
History, 10pm EST
Journalist Tony Harris analyzes what’s really going on in bizarre footage, photos and audio of unexplained phenomena. Back-to-back episodes include an impossible escape from a sinking car, a man’s superhuman reflexes, NASA photos of possible Mars colonies and a mysterious global hum.
Nurses: “Risky Behavior”
NBC, 10pm EST
As Grace (Tiera Skovbye) cares for a patient consumed by grief, she’s forced to confront her own fears. Naz (Sandy Sidhu) forms a special bond with a patient’s cousin while an exhausted Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) struggles on the job and draws Damien’s (Tristan D. Lalla) wrath, and Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) and Dr. Banks (Nicola Correia-Damude) push their relationship to a new level.
The Misery Index
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Back for its third season, this series features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. Jameela Jamil stars as the show’s host with the Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of Impractical Jokers — Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano — starring as recurring panelists. This season will feature special appearances from celebrity guests including Travis Kelce, Joel McHale and All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley.
The Terror
AMC, 3am EST
Tonight through Saturday, spend the wee hours with this 2018 series — about ill-fated Royal Navy explorers in the Arctic — that critic Matt Roush called “a Masterpiece version of a classic horror movie.”