TV Best Bets for January 27

Penguin Bloom
Netflix, Original Film!
Naomi Watts (also a producer), Andrew Lincoln and Jacki Weaver star in this drama based on the book by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom, and inspired by real-life events.In 2013, Samantha Bloom (Watts), was paralyzed from the chest down. Sam — a lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer and traveler — was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression. A year later, her children brought home a wounded baby magpie they found and named “Penguin.” Sam bonded with the household’s new member, beginning a process of emotional healing that surprised her husband and sons, her mother (Weaver) and herself.
50M2
Netflix, New Series!
This Turkish series follows a mysterious hitman named Gölge(Engin Ozturk). After betraying and escaping from the wealthy and sinister Servet Nadir, who raised him, Gölgesuddenly finds himself living in a 50-square-meter tailor shop in a foreign neighborhood. While hiding in there until the situation settles down, he discovers that those in the neighborhood think that he is the son of the deceased storeowner, and he goes with that. However, Gölgequickly realizes that maintaining this identity won’t be as easy as he thinks.
Bonding
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, best friends Tiff (Zoe Levin) and Pete (Brendan Scannell) — totally broke and banned from every dungeon in New York City — work to rebuild their reputations in the bondage community.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
LeBron James leads the L.A. Lakers into Philadelphia for a matchup against the 76ers. In ESPN’s second game, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Randy and Mary Travis”
AXS TV, 8pm EST
Dan Rather has a moving conversation with country music legend Randy Travis seven years after the stroke that left an indelible mark on Travis’ life and career. Together with his wife, Mary, Travis explains his road to recovery and the fight to regain his mobility, speech and singing, and takes viewers through his powerful performance of “Amazing Grace” at the 2016 Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The couple reflects on their love story and the moment in the hospital when Mary knew her husband was ready to keep fighting for his life.
Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders”
The CW, 8pm EST
Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur takes a twisted turn after receiving a call from Bret (guest star Sean Depner). Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermosa (guest star Mishel Prada) come up with a plan to force Hiram (Mark Consuelos) into early retirement, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a business move.
The Masked Dancer: “Super Six”
FOX, 8pm EST
The three finalists from Group A and Group B come together for the highly anticipated “Super Six” episode. Whitney Cummings joins as a guest panelist.
House in a Hurry: “Carolina Is Calling”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Tracy and Skyeler have always wanted to live in North Carolina. In 2008, the couple attempted to make it happen, but the United States was rocked by a recession and they were forced to move home to Eugene, Oregon. Twelve years and two kids later, the planets are aligning and the two are ready to make the leap once more. With their current home already under contract, they have no time to spare finding their next family home in the Tar Heel State.
Chicago Med: “In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Manning (Torrey DeVitto) lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.
TCM Spotlight: Whodunit Wednesdays
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
TCM’s final night of films dedicated to classic murder mysteries concludes with an evening of cinematic portrayals of famous crime-solvers. The schedule begins with After the Thin Man(1936), featuring William Powell and Myrna Loy in one of their many beloved outings as mystery-solving high-society couple Nick and Nora Charles. Powell returns in tonight’s next film as Philo Vance in The Kennel Murder Case(1933). Then, it’s Alastair Sim as Inspector Cockrill inGreen for Danger(1946); Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes and Nigel Bruce as Dr. Watson in The Woman in Green (1945); Warren William as Perry Mason in The Case of the Lucky Legs(1935); Ray Milland as Bulldog Drummond in Bulldog Drummond Escapes(1937); and George Sanders as Simon Templar (a.k.a. “The Saint”) in The Saint Strikes Back(1939).
Mysteries of the Unknown: “Tundra Journey, Wild West President and Deadly Skies”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
Don Wildman examines a test pilot who survived three months in the frozen Alaskan wilderness, how a future president laid down the law in 1880s North Dakota, an accident that nearly caused a nuclear catastrophe and more.
SEAL Team: “Horror Has a Face”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Horror Has a Face,” Bravo Team becomes increasingly desperate to rescue Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) before it’s too late.
Chicago Fire: “Funny What Things Remind Us”
NBC, 9pm EST
While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo (Alberto Rosende) is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch (Christian Stolte) reignites an old feud.
For Life
ABC, 10pm EST, New Episodes!
Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his battle against the very political machine that once put him away, undeservedly, as the wrongfully convicted prisoner turned litigator and social crusader embarks on a more personal journey.
Chicago P.D.: “Unforgiven”
NBC, 10pm EST
A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case, but Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story.
Resident Alien
Syfy, 10pm EST, New Series!
Based on the comic book, this series follows Harry (Alan Tudyk, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Firefly), an alien who crash-lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life, but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins wrestling with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”
True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Mermaid Down Under and the Protector”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Bill’s team goes to Australia to re-create an underwater video of an alleged mermaid. Meanwhile, Ben’s team goes to Honolulu to investigate photographs of what a woman believes to be her granddaughter’s guardian spirit.