TV Best Bets for January 28

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC, 8pm EST
It took nearly 38 years for the beloved syndicated game show to go primetime with celebrities spinning the iconic wheel for charity — and now we don’t want the feel-good fun to stop. Neither does longtime letter-turner Vanna White, who admits she got starstruck meeting The Bachelor host Chris Harrison in particular, and emotional in general: “When I’d see the amounts [they’re winning] for their charity, it is so heartwarming, you can’t help but tear up.” Having four million-dollar wedges on the all-cash wheel certainly feeds the excitement, as does the playful trash-talking among the contestants: “You see a little tension,” White says, laughing. “It’s like, ‘Wait. How’d you get that? I should be getting that!’ ” She’s also enjoying having her own mic — another show first — and joining the game chatter. “The celebrities are able to say, ‘Vanna, why wasn’t there an R?’ And I say, ‘I’m sorry!’”
UFO Witness: “The Mothership Returns”
discovery+
In 1997, over 20,000 people witnessed bright lights hovering over Phoenix. Despite the numerous claims, the U.S. government refused to acknowledge the event. Ben Hansen launches an investigation to find out how these mass UFO sightings are covered up.
Search Party
HBO Max, Season Finale!
Episodes 7-10 of the fourth season of this comedy starring Alia Shawkat, including the season finale, are available today.
June & Kopi
Netflix, Original Film!
A street dog is taken in by a young couple, and the family pit bull becomes an instant accomplice as the newcomer adjusts to her new, loving home.
Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior
Peacock
In this special filmed in Dubai in 2019, comedian Maz Jobrani tackles topics such as politics, parenting and social issues. Jobrani has added bonus material from his days under the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
NBA Basketball
TNT, beginning at 7pm Live EST
TNT’s Thursday NBA doubleheader opens with Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers in South Florida for a showdown with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The second game takes place in Houston, where the Portland Trail Blazers face the Rockets.
Lethal Weapon
AMC, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
While five years earlier Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte had paved the way for the modern era of “buddy cop” movies that paired action with some humor with their film 48 Hrs., it was 1987’s Lethal Weaponthat took the genre to a new and often-imitated (even by its own three sequels) level. Danny Glover plays Roger Murtaugh, an LAPD detective who has just turned 50, is close to retirement and is, as he likes to remind people, “Getting too old for this @#$%.” Mel Gibson, who had already been established as an action star at the time thanks to the initial Mad Maxfilms, forged a new iconic action character for himself as Martin Riggs, the apparently unstable partner assigned to a reluctant Murtaugh. The actors’ chemistry is great as the men feel each other out and begin to understand each other while they work to bring down the bad guys. Those bad guys are former Special Ops forces who are now smuggling heroin into the country, led by creepy characters like Gary Busey’s brutally psychotic Mr. Joshua, one of the most memorable of the ’80s action-movie villains.
Walker: “Back in the Saddle”
The CW, 8pm EST
Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire.
Hell’s Kitchen: “Wedding Bells in Hell”
FOX, 8pm EST
Chef Ramsay opens up Hell’s Kitchen to 15 lucky couples who will get married in the restaurant and have a brunch prepared by the teams in the new episode “Wedding Bells in Hell.”
grown-ish: “Hard Place”
Freeform, 8pm EST
As her relationship with Javi heats up, Ana makes a discovery about him that challenges her entire belief system. Meanwhile, Aaron learns about Cal U’s investment in private prisons, challenging him to reconnect with his activist roots.
Flipping Across America
HGTV, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead (Flip or Flop) are flipping a house in Anaheim, California, designed by an iconic midcentury architect. Eric and Lindsey Bennett (Desert Flippers) are working on a midcentury marvel of their own in Palm Springs. Both teams bought their houses for around the same price, and both have a lot of work to do to restore them to their former glory. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?
Mr. Mayor: “Dodger Day”
NBC, 8pm EST
Deputy mayor Arpi Meskimen (Holly Hunter) helps her boss, Neil Bremer (Ted Danson), prep for his trickiest public service since taking office. Sadly, it has nothing to do with the robot police force he referenced in the series opener.
Extreme Paranormal Witness: “Psychic Detective”
Travel Channel, 8pm EST
When two young women turn up dead in New Jersey, a psychic detective steps in to help police track down a serial killer. Two more premiere episodes of Extreme Paranormal Witnessfollow immediately after this one.
Superstore: “The Trough”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
A new episode of the comedy’s sixth and final season premieres tonight.
Legacies: “Goodbyes Sure Do Suck”
The CW, 9pm EST
The Super Squad pull out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own. Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.
Call Me Kat: “Cake”
FOX, 9pm EST
Phil (Leslie Jordan) runs into a sticky situation when a customer asks the café to bake a wedding cake in the new episode “Cake.”
Rehab Addic
New Series!
HGTV, 9pmIn this case, SOS means Save Our Structures! Overwhelmed owners call on renovation pro Nicole Curtis to help them restore the stately homes they purchased. First up: a pair who bought an old 8,000-square-foot mansion and only have a few thousand dollars left to fix it up.
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: “All Hands on Deck”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
On their final day of the season, all five hunters converge on the northern edge of the Everglades to stop the invasion of serpents into a critical bird sanctuary. But it soon becomes clear they might be too late.
Go-Big Show
TBS, 9pm EST
A stunt motorcycle rider and rodeo athletes are among the acts performing for judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes on the over-the-top talent show this week.
The Unicorn: “Overnight Sensation”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
Wade (Walton Goggins) wants to invite Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea) to spend the night, but he first has to figure out how to explain it to Natalie (Makenzie Moss) and Grace (Ruby Jay) in the new episode “Overnight Sensation.”
Last Man Standing: “Outdoor Toddler”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Vanessa (Nancy Travis) has to decide which of her two new granddaughters will appear in an Outdoor Man ad in the new episode “Outdoor Toddler.”
Star Trek: Discovery: “The War Without, the War Within”
CBS, 10pm EST
Star Trek: DiscoverySeason 1 continues on CBS with “The War Without, the War Within,” in which Starfleet must use unconventional tactics to take their next action against the Klingons.
Mountain Men: “Meltdown: No Man’s Land”
History, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Mike escapes the bear-ridden Kodiak interior on foot; Josh does battle with a prairie dog colony; Jason takes his kids’ outdoor survival lessons to new extremes; and Kidd and Harry sacrifice one of their cattle for the greater good of the herd.