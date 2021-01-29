TV Best Bets for January 29

Palmer
Apple TV+, Original Film!
After 12 years in prison, a former high school football star (Justin Timberlake) returns home to put his life back together.
The Great Escapists
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
In this six-episode series, two of pop-science TV’s greatest minds — Richard Hammond ofThe Grand Tourand Tory Belleci of MythBusters— face the engineering challenge of their lives when they are shipwrecked together on a desert island and must rely on nothing but their smarts and their scrap shipwreck for survival. Can they invent themselves off the island?
The Little Things
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in this psychological thriller about two California sheriffs embroiled in the search for a killer targeting women.
Jann
Hulu, New Series!
Canadian singer/songwriter Jann Arden plays a fictionalized, self-deprecating version of herself in this series. Seasons 1 and 2 are available today.
Below Zero
Netflix, Original Film!
When a prisoner transfer van is attacked, the cop in charge (Javier Gutiérrez) must fight for survival against those inside and outside while also dealing with a silent foe: the icy temperatures.
The Dig
Netflix, Original Film!
When a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate burial mounds on her estate, they uncover history-changing treasure. Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star.
Finding ’Ohana
Netflix, Original Film!
A summer in rural Oahu turns exciting for two Brooklyn-raised siblings when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an epic adventure that leads them to reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage.
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Netflix, New Series!
From Emmy-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence) comes this four-part documentary series following a youth football program in the heart of inner-city East New York, Brooklyn.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in the Big Easy for a battle with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. ESPN’s second game features Luka Don?i? and the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City for a showdown with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Utah Jazz.
Self-Made Mansions: “Hometown Heroes”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Clinton Kelly helps Jeresha White, creator of a childcare empire, and Travis and Cathleen Rivera, owners of a nationally renowned coffee company, find the homes of their dreams.
The Blacklist
NBC, 8pm EST
As Red (James Spader) and the task force search for Liz (Megan Boone), she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences.
Guest Programmer: Amanda Seyfried
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Actress Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!) selects three of her favorite classic films for this evening’s Turner Classic Movies lineup. First up is Orson Welles’ 1941 masterpiece Citizen Kane, often regarded as one of the best, if not thebest, movies ever made. After that are a couple of perhaps lesser-known and certainly lesser-screened titles: Cain and Mabel(1936), an Oscar-nominated romantic comedy starring Marion Davies and Clark Gable; and Page Miss Glory(1935), another rom-com starring Marion Davies (who was also an uncredited producer), along with Pat O’Brien and Dick Powell.
Little Women:
Season Premiere!
Lifetime, 9pmThe Southern sextet face their biggest challenges yet in Season 6: dealing with the pandemic and the loss of Ashley “Minnie” Ross, who died in a car crash last April. An aftershow follows.
Fright Club: “Hide Your Kids”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers compete to freak each other out with eerie evidence, including a haunted preschool, a chunk of Bigfoot’s hair and a furniture-destroying ghost.