TV Best Bets for January 3

The Miracle Worker
TCM, 4pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This acclaimed and inspiring 1962 drama tells the remarkable story of deaf, blind, and mute Helen Keller in 1880s Alabama and how she learned to communicate through the efforts of teacher Anne Sullivan. Patty Duke and Anne Bancroft both won Oscars for their respective performances as Keller and Sullivan. Best Director Oscar nominee Arthur Penn helmed this first screen adaptation of screenwriter William Gibson’s acclaimed 1959 teleplay; Gibson earned an Oscar nomination for his adaptation.
Batman
H&I, 7am EST
Fellow crime-fighters Green Hornet (Van Williams) and Kato (Bruce Lee, mighty even as a sidekick) guest-star in a 1967 two-parter about bogus stamps!
The Watch
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
Set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalized, The Watch centers on a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. The genre-bending fantasy series is inspired by Sir Terry Pratchett’s lauded Discworld novels and its many iconic characters. Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill and Marama Corlett star.
Call Me Kat
FOX, 8pm EST, New Series!
The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik stars as Kat, a quirky almost-40 single woman who quits her job as a math professor to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. Her mom (Swoosie Kurtz) wishes she would settle down and get married, but Kat is too busy living life by her own rules.
Home Town
HGTV, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the season premiere, Ben and Erin will help just-married friends find their first home. After suffering a tragic loss, the bride, her young son and their newly blended family are eager to embark on a fresh journey together. With a dramatic dining room featuring a handcrafted wood table, a play area with an upcycled, personalized toy box and a living room with a custom family tree painting, Ben and Erin will weave the young family’s story into every detail of their new space.
Fatal Fiancé
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Leah (Brittany Underwood) is kidnapped on the day of her wedding by her fiancé’s delusional ex-girlfriend Faith (Camila Banus), she does everything within her power to escape. But once she does, she begins to question whether Faith was ever really delusional or if she was just trying to save her life.
Disasters at Sea
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Witness some of the most harrowing shipwrecks in modern history, presented through immersive firsthand accounts of the disasters and marine investigations that followed. From cruise liners to bulk carriers to fishing boats, we look back on the final moments of these doomed vessels and those who sacrificed it all to try to save their ships and their crews. In the Season 3 premiere, “Snapped in Two,” the bulk carrier Flare suddenly breaks in two, sending a crew of 25 into the frigid North Atlantic. It’s a catastrophe that will take investigators around the world and to the depths of the ocean for answers.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Overdue”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
In the new episode “Overdue,” the NCIS team searches for an abducted doctor whose cutting-edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry.
The Great North
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Sneak Preview!
Catch a preview of this new animated comedy following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close. The voice cast also includes Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and guest appearances by Alanis Morissette.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
ABC, 9pm EST
In this new episode, Rebel Wilson continues her winning streak for the School of St. Jude Tanzania, and Amanda Peet jumps in the hot seat for the charity Big Sunday.
Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President
CNN, 9pm EST
Director Mary Wharton’s documentary shows how former President Jimmy Carter’s love of all forms of music seems to have augmented his natural abilities to relate to people of all ages, races and cultures, and has been both a feature and an asset for his storied life and career. A wide-ranging interview with the Nobel Prize-winning 39th president at his home in Plains, Georgia, serves as the spine of the film, which is also punctuated with archival footage and contemporary interviews with Willie Nelson, Bono, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and others.
The Outpost: “Violence Is Futile”
The CW, 9pm EST
The Outpost becomes overrun and Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return with an unexpected ally. Facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope.
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s chef vs. chef as Anne Burrell’s latest team of culinary know-nothings battle Carla Hall and her own crew of hot messes to see who can whip up something edible.
The Simpsons: “The Dad-Feelings Limited”
FOX, 9pm EST
Comic Book Guy (voice of Hank Azaria) and his wife, Kumiko (guest voice of Jenny Yokobori), debate having a baby in the new episode “The Dad-Feelings Limited.”
Elizabeth Is Missing
PBS, 9pm EST
In this adaptation of Emma Healey’s acclaimed novel, a woman (Glenda Jackson) desperately tries to solve two mysteries as she declines ever deeper into dementia.
How Did They Build That?
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
From an underground luxury hotel built in an abandoned quarry in China, to a deliberately bendy copper-covered Manhattan skyscraper, to the £1 billion refurbishment of London Bridge Station and an amazing sky garden in Singapore, this eight-part series celebrates some of the most incredible feats of engineering that beg the question, how did they build that? Traveling across the world in search of the answers, we meet the people who designed and built them and reveal the extraordinary modern engineering secrets that made these modern wonders possible.
Expedition Bigfoot
Travel Channel, 9pm; Season 1 recap special at 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, an advanced data algorithm has revealed a 75,000-acre swatch of Appalachian forest in southeast Kentucky where the mathematical odds of a Bigfoot encounter are greatly increased during a specific window. With limited time and opportunity, the team has honed in on promising new targets. And this year, their analysis has uncovered something new — possible Bigfoot migratory patterns that may reveal precisely where the legendary beasts will be and when they will be there. Leading into the Season 2 premiere, the members gather for an hourlong look back at their findings from last season.
NCIS: New Orleans: “Operation Drano, Part 1”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the first part of the new two-episode “Operation Drano” story, NCIS investigates a suspicious death, and the missing key piece of evidence is a top-secret battery that could be deadly if it fell into the wrong hands.
Last Man Standing
FOX, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
FOX announced that Tim Allen’s family sitcom Last Man Standing will come to an end after Season 9, which has a special premiere tonight and moves to its regular night beginning Thursday. With the Baxter family growing, Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) face their own futures, and Mike prepares to hand Outdoor Man to the next generation.
The Rookie
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.
Secrets of the Viking Stone
Science Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Were Norsemen the first Europeans to explore the Minnesota-Great Lakes area more than a century before Christopher Columbus? Some scholars and fervent theorists believe so and are ready to fortify their beliefs with proof.
Mountain Monsters: A Tribute to Trapper
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Ahead of the series’ Season 5 premiere next Sunday, this Mountain Monsters special remembers John Tice, a.k.a. “Trapper,” the founder of the Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) team featured in the show. Tice passed away in December 2019 after a prolonged illness. Here, the surviving AIMS members celebrate Trapper’s life and look ahead to the new season, which finds them embarking on a quest Trapper set up for them before he passed — a search for mysterious, red-eyed wolves reported in West Virginia.
Cal Fire
Discovery Channel, 10:20pm EST, New Series!
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is dedicated to fire prevention and protection of California’s privately and publicly owned wildlands and is the lead agency battling the historic wildfires that burned across California this past year — the worst in the state’s history. This series follows Cal Fire and its battle against life-threatening blazes during the 2020 fire season. Multiple camera crews were embedded with Cal Fire’s front-line firefighters across the state for three months, using cutting-edge technology, including fire-resistant helmet cameras, to bring viewers an ultra-immersive perspective on the blazes.