TV Best Bets for January 30

Captain Blood
TCM, 5:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland were relative unknowns when Warner Bros. took a chance on casting them to lead this 1935 swashbuckler that finds Flynn portraying a 17th-century doctor who, with other prisoners, escapes his cruel island imprisonment in the West Indies and becomes a pirate. The studio’s gamble paid off — Captain Bloodbecame a hit and established Flynn as a dashing screen hero; he and de Havilland’s pairing was so effective and popular that they went on to costar in seven more films; and the film received two official Oscar nominations. Director Michael Curtiz was not officially nominated for an Oscar, but received the second-greatest number of votes solely as a write-in candidate. Likewise, composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold — who somehow was not officially nominated by the Academy for his rousing, romantic and iconic musical score — was third on the final ballot due to a write-in campaign, as was screenwriter Casey Robinson in his category. The film did not win any Oscars, but remains an action classic.
Wendy Williams: The Movie
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Talk show host Wendy Williams executive produces this biopic on her life, revealing the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years. The film provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive. Ciera Payton stars as Wendy, and Morocco Omari stars as Wendy’s ex Kevin Hunter.
Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses Frontman
REELZChannel, 8pm EST
Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose is one of the most unpredictable rock stars of all time, whose obsession for detail in making music was only rivaled by his extreme volatility on- and offstage. At the height of his fame he systematically went about destroying everything around him — from the band itself, to his relationships and even himself. But why? In this seminal two-hour biography of the legendary artist, some of those who know him the best share their experience living and working with Rose.
NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Boston Celtics
ABC, 8:30pm Live EST
Primetime Saturday NBA action on ABC has LeBron James and the 2020 NBA champion L.A. Lakers at TD Garden to face Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
Snowkissed
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
New Yorker Kate (Jen Lilley), who never leaves Manhattan, travels to Canada for a writing assignment where she unwillingly finds herself on a tour of the great outdoors with an adventurous tour guide, Noah (Chris McNally).
Wendy Williams: What a Mess!
Lifetime, 10pm EST
The self-anointed Queen of all Media, Wendy Williams, sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood in this deeply personal documentary. It’s a raw, no-holds-barred look with never-before-heard truths about Wendy’s notorious feuds with celebrities, her shocking divorce, her childhood and the private darkness she has endured.
Heartland D
Season Premiere!
Nat Geo Wild, 10pmKindhearted rural Nebraska veterinarians Erin and Ben Schroeder return for a third season of their unscripted series and more difficult cases: a horse with the worst leg injury they’ve ever seen, a dog with new pups and a deadly infection, and a combative cat hiding a secret. The married couple also bid a (happy) farewell to a clinic favorite.
Saturday Night Live
NBC, 11:30pm EST
The cast return to Studio 8H for their first show of the new year, and Alex Moffat officially begins his term as President Joe Biden.