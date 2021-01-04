TV Best Bets for January 4

The Bachelor
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series The Bachelor. Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can’t wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.
discovery+ Launch
discovery+, New Streaming Service!
This streaming service featuring new and library titles from across Discovery Networks becomes available today. A few of the new series available at launch include American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda; Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored; BattleBots: Bounty Hunters; Bobby and Giada in Italy; Elephant Hospital; Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue; House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered; Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure; Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead; Monster Garage (new season); Mysterious Planet; 90 Day Bares All; Six Degrees With Mike Rowe; and more. Visit discoveryplus.com for more titles and pricing information.
Jeopardy!
Syndicated
Game show fans were saddened by the passing of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek Nov. 8 at age 80, due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Even during his nearly two-year battle with the disease, Trebek valiantly continued the hosting duties he had performed for nearly 40 years, and he worked up until a mere 10 days before his passing (his last day in the studio was Oct. 29). The last episodes of Jeopardy! that Trebek recorded will air the week of Jan. 4-8 (they had originally been planned to air the week of Christmas, but with anticipated programming preemptions during the holidays, producers pushed them back until now to ensure fans would have the best chance of seeing Alex host for the last time).
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Turnaround”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Welcome to the Turnaround,” Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) troublemaking sister, Brittany (guest star Deborah Baker Jr.), claims she’s a new woman thanks to a surprising business venture.
L.A.’s Finest
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) race against the clock to save one of their own, finally coming face-to-face with their greatest enemy in the Season 1 finale episode “Bad Girls.”
100 Day Dream Home
HGTV, 8pm EST
Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt race against the clock during Florida’s hurricane season to build various styles of homes, including modern, coastal and farmhouse, with ambitious special projects such as a two-story boat dock and an indoor basketball court. In a surprise twist, the couple also will share the realization of their very own dream home.
Ellen’s Game of Games
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ellen DeGeneres’ game show returns with two new episodes leading into the season premiere of The Wall. These shows anchor a Monday evening game show block on NBC that will also include new episodes of Weakest Link beginning next week.
Antiques Roadshow
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s an all-new season — the 25th — of this PBS favorite. The Roadshow crew visits five distinctive locations across the country to discover fascinating finds and the sublime stories that accompany them. Travel to locations from Baltimore to Tucson and beyond and see which things people have lurking in their closets and hanging on their walls are worth money — and which are not.
Produced by Alexander Korda — Part 1
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight begins a multi-part lineup (concluding next Monday with Part 2) of films from (or about) famed British movie producer Alexander Korda, who founded his own studio and film distribution company, and was the first filmmaker to be knighted. Tonight’s schedule begins with the 2019 documentary Churchill and the Movie Mogul, about how Korda collaborated with British prime minister Winston Churchill to have his works sometimes help on the propaganda front, especially during World War II. The documentary will re-air this evening along with the following Korda productions: The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933, also director), Conquest of the Air (1936), That Hamilton Woman (1941, also director), The Lion Has Wings (1939, also an uncredited director), The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934, also cowriter) and Wedding Rehearsal (1932, also director).
All Rise: “Bounceback”
CBS, 9pm EST
As Lola (Simone Missick) anxiously awaits the arrival of her baby in the new episode “Bounceback,” she must decide whether or not to risk her reputation by overturning a plea deal.
30 Coins
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
This eight-episode Spanish-language horror series follows Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist sent away by the church to become the local priest of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain. When inexplicable terror begins to plague the idyllic community, the local vet Elena (Megan Montaner) and the town’s mayor, Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), form an unlikely alliance to understand the source of the strange and demonic events. The first two episodes air back-to-back tonight on HBO. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.
Atlanta Justice: “Ring of Truth”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
Demetra Smith is swept off her feet by the love of her life, Orlando. The couple marry in Las Vegas and quickly settle into their marital home in Atlanta. But their life together is cut short when Orlando’s daughter discovers Demetra murdered in her home, her bloody wedding ring pried off her finger and tossed into a sink. As Orlando grieves his bride, Detective Redlinger and the team investigate, determined to find justice for Demetra. The bloody ring is an important clue — someone isn’t as happy with Demetra’s new marriage as she was. But who?
Season Premiere!
NBC, 10pmThe Chris Hardwick- and LeBron James-produced game show returns with more anxiety-inducing ball drops and the potential to turn people’s financial fortunes around. The Wall was undefeated in its time slot last summer; can it remain a formidable wall against network rivals as it ushers in a new season?
1,000-lb Sisters
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last season, we met spunky Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, who have built an online presence sharing their lives, weight struggles and larger-than-life personalities. Fans watched as they tried to lose weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. Amy, 33, qualified and went through with the surgery, while Tammy, 34, struggled to reach her goal weight. This season, a few months after her successful surgery, Amy learns more good news — she and her husband Michael are expecting their first baby. Meanwhile, Tammy has moved in next door to Amy and Michael and is also head over heels for her boyfriend Jerry, who is coming to Kentucky.