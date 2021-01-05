TV Best Bets for January 5

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The critical darling that won an Emmy Award in its first season returns for Season 2. The fanciful drama stars Jane Levy as a whip-smart computer programmer who hears the innermost thoughts of people around her through songs.
History of Swear Words
Netflix, New Series!
Hosted by Nicolas Cage, this loud and proudly profane six-episode series explores the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words through interviews with historians, entertainers, and experts in etymology and pop culture. The series features Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
¡Nailed It!: Mexico
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.
Special Theme: The Studio System: “Columbia & Warner Bros.”
TCM, beginning at 9am EST, Catch a Classic!
Tuesdays this month, TCM honors the great film studios of Hollywood’s golden age, most of which still exist, but which back in the day had more power and control over the stable of stars who “belonged” to them. Most Tuesdays will feature two studios, as does today. This morning, enjoy the classic titles and actors of Columbia films: Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday (1940); Glenn Ford and Rita Hayworth in Gilda (1946); Jean Arthur in Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936); Jack Lemmon and Judy Holliday in It Should Happen to You (1953); and William Holden in The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957). The evening belongs to Warner Bros., with Bette Davis in Dark Victory (1939); Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon (1941); Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938); James Cagney in White Heat (1949); and Edward G. Robinson and John Garfield in The Sea Wolf (1941).
Heisman Trophy Presentation
ESPN, 7pm Live EST
The Heisman Trophy is presented to the year’s most outstanding college football player in this special. Finalists will appear via satellite from either their homes or schools, and several past Heisman winners will make virtual guest appearances.
Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip
FOX, 8pm EST
In this two-hour special, chef Gordon Ramsay and his two best friends, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, travel across the Western United States by RV on a road trip of a lifetime. Along with enjoying the sights, adventures and hidden culinary gems of Las Vegas, San Francisco, Texas, Arizona and more, they compete in exciting challenges, such as dune buggy racing, spear fishing and a cattle roundup.
The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down — Gary Drayton’s Top 10 Finds
History, 8pm EST
Intrepid metal detector and Oak Island legend Gary Drayton takes Matty Blake on a metal detecting tour of the island while counting down his most memorable finds.
Mighty Cruise Ships: “Symphony of the Seas”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
With more than 2,700 staterooms onboard, along with water slides, rock walls, surfing simulators, 23 restaurants and three state-of-the-art theaters, the world’s largest cruise ship rivals the biggest resorts on land. On this cruise, Symphony of the Seas visits the intimate, romantic beaches of Palma da Mallorca, the rolling vineyards of Provence, the eternal city of Rome and a culinary paradise with a spectacular view of the island of Capri. But tardy passengers threaten the ship’s schedule — forcing the captain to leave them behind. And high winds and waves pose a terrible risk to the ship’s daring high-dive performance.
The Real Housewives of Dallas
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning for Season 5 are housewives Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Stephanie Hollman. New housewife and physician Tiffany Moon joins this season, wasting no time inserting herself into the drama with the ladies. Jennifer Davis Long, a friend of the ladies, will also appear throughout the season.
This Is Us
NBC, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
Season 5 of the tear-jerking hit that has been this season’s top scripted drama — and No. 1 in the 18-49 demo the past five years — returns with new episodes.
PBS American Portrait
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
This unique crowdsourced series blends stories filmed by everyday people into documentaries revealing what it really means to be American today. It’s the story of what brings us together and what keeps us apart as we strive to understand each other. The first episode, “I Dream,” explores the meaning and state of the American dream. From the desire for homeownership to ambitions for higher education or career success, people show the hard work, opportunities and barriers that come with pursuing this ideal today.
The Proof Is Out There
History, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series investigates the world’s most mysterious videos, photos and audio recordings, and uses the best technology and experts to render a credible verdict. Each episode analyzes and passes verdicts on several seemingly impossible things “caught on film,” including giant beasts, UFOs, conspiracies and many other cases. Host and veteran journalist Tony Harris takes nothing for granted in a quest for answers — tracking down eyewitnesses, putting each photo or film through a battery of tests, calling out the hoaxes and highlighting the most credible evidence in an attempt to better understand our world. Two half-hour episodes air each week.
Nurses: “Friday Night Legend”
NBC, 10pm EST
After the first two episodes previewed last month on NBC, the Canadian medical drama settles into its normal Tuesday night slot this evening. In the episode, Ashley (Natasha Calis) struggles after losing her first patient, while Naz (Sandy Sidhu) tries to get through to a patient who refuses medical treatment to preserve her career. With the help of Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds), Grace (Tiera Skovbye) identifies a John Doe patient who is acting violently. Grace also finds out that a hospital merger in the city might force her to work with someone who caused her great trauma.