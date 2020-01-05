TV Best Bets for January 5

Naked and Afraid
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The survival competition series returns with its most isolating challenge to date, dubbed the “alone edition.” Veterans from both Naked and Afraid and Naked and Afraid XL will be dropped into the most isolated areas around the globe and left there with nothing on their backs and no one by their sides.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Living on the Edge”
Bravo, 8pm EST
After an icy welcome in Toronto, NeNe lays out her standing with each of the girls. NeNe and Eva sit face-to-face and revisit old wounds, while a group trust exercise forces the ladies to live on the edge in an unexpected way. Kenya, Porsha and Kandi team up to find the snake that recorded Cynthia, but before they can get to it, there is a surprise that will shock everyone.
God Friended Me: “A New Hope”
CBS, 8pm EST, Guest Star Alert!
In the new episode “A New Hope,” Miles’ (Brandon Micheal Hall) latest friend suggestion is Abe (guest star Judd Hirsch), a Holocaust survivor looking for information on his sister’s fate.
The Simpsons: “Hail to the Teeth”
FOX, 8pm EST
Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) grapples with the misogynistic implications of the immediate popularity she receives after getting her new braces in the new episode “Hail to the Teeth.”
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Ricky Gervais vowed he’d never return as host of the Hollywood Foreign Press’ annual celebration of film and television, but the scathingly funny comedian got an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Bless the Harts
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of Bless the Harts concludes with “Tying the Not,” in which Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) decides to take things to the next level with Wayne (Ike Barinholtz). FOX has renewed the show for Season 2.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “Groundwork”
CBS, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Groundwork,” CIA officer Veronica Stephens (guest star Dina Meyer) asks the NCIS team for help when an agricultural engineer Hetty (Linda Hunt) asked her to bring to the U.S. disappears.
Worst Cooks in America
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Alton Brown joins Anne Burrell to transform a roster of terrible cooks into culinary shape with challenges bigger and crazier than ever in a brand-new season of Worst Cooks in America. The series pits two teams of atrocious cooks against each other in a rigorous kitchen boot camp designed to transform their food skills. In the end, the one recruit who makes the most impressive culinary improvement wins a $25,000 cash prize and bragging rights for their team leader.
Bob’s Burgers: “Drumforgiven”
FOX, 9pm EST
Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) tries to defend her brother’s honor when Gene (Eugene Mirman) gets kicked out of the Ocean Avenue Hifi Emporium in the new episode “Drumforgiven.”
Sister Wives
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Ariz., where they find unhappy neighbors and a potential financial disaster. Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure.
Family Guy: “Connie’s Celica”
FOX, 9:30pm EST
Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) gets a job as a high school music teacher and becomes the victim of a mean student’s (guest voice Lisa Wilhoit) antics in the new episode “Connie’s Celica.”