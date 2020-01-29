TV Best Bets for January 29

College Basketball
FS1, beginning at 6:30pm Live EST
A pair of Big East basketball battles tonight on FS1 have DePaul at Seton Hall and Marquette at Xavier.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The Detroit Pistons head to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face the Nets and the Houston Rockets are in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers for ESPN’s NBA doubleheader.
NHL Hockey
NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN features a doubleheader with the Nashville Predators at the Washington Capitals, followed by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the L.A. Kings.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: “The Hamptons Hangover”
Bravo, 8pm EST
Unable to come to peace with Jackie and Melissa, Jennifer questions whether she should even stay in the Hamptons. The Giudice family visits Joe in ICE. Meanwhile, Margaret tries to make peace with her mother, and Jackie has a realization about her eating disorder.
Undercover Boss: “Clean Harbors”
CBS, 8pm EST
In this new episode, Alan S. McKim, chairman and CEO of hazardous waste disposal company Clean Harbors, gets down and dirty to see if his company needs some cleaning up. He must face the challenges of a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a re-refinery that processes waste oil.
Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty-Eight: Quiz Show”
The CW, 8pm EST
Determined to give Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) a second chance, Archie (KJ Apa) gives him a job at Andrews Construction. Betty (Lili Reinhart) channels her energy into taking Bret (guest star Sean Depner) down and defeating Stonewall Prep at the Quiz Show Championship, while Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) team up for an unlikely business venture.
Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis
FOX, 8pm EST
This one-hour special features an exclusive TMZ investigation into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step away from their duties as members of Britain’s royal family.
Wild Castles: “Alhambra”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Alhambra,” go inside the great palace and fortress in Granada, Spain, which stands as one of the Moors’ great contributions to art and architecture in Europe.
Criminal Minds: “Ghost”
CBS, 9pm EST
Following a series of fatal shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Ill., to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer in the new episode “Ghost.”
S.W.A.T.: “Ekitai Rashku”
CBS, 10pm EST
The SWAT team engages in a manhunt across Tokyo when the extradited fugitive they are escorting to Japan escapes local custody. Portions of the new episode “Ekitai Rashku” were filmed on location in Tokyo.
Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Lost World”
PBS, 10pm EST
Travel to the Guiana Shield with Steve Backshall, whose mission is to discover its abundance of wildlife and natural wonders. He travels deep into the untouched jungle, finding animals that have never encountered humans.
Miz & Mrs
USA Network, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The reality series that takes a look into the lives of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse returns for Season 2. The family is moving from their quiet life in Austin, Texas, back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. With two mothers-in-law, a grandfather with WWE aspirations, two dogs, two cats, a 1-year-old daughter and a new baby on the way, every day is a new adventure.