TV Best Bets for January 17

A Fall From Grace
Netflix, Original Film!
Tyler Perry wrote, directed, executive produced and costars in this thriller about a woman (Crystal Fox) who finds herself on trial when her husband (Mehcad Brooks) is murdered. Her only hope for vindication lies with a public defender (Bresha Webb) who has never tried a case. Phylicia Rashad and Cicely Tyson also star.
Ares
Netflix, New Series!
This psychological horror series delves into the world of a secret student society in Amsterdam. Two best friends join the group, only to slowly discover that they’ve entered a demonic place.
Sex Education
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The comedy is back for Season 2. Insecure teenager Otis (Asa Butterfield) has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom (Gillian Anderson). So, he and rebellious friend Maeve (Emma Mackey) start their own sex-therapy clinic at their school.
American Housewife: “One Step Forward, Three Steps Back”
ABC, 8pm EST
When Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) begins exhibiting past OCD behaviors, Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg (Diedrich Bader) worry their busy schedules are disrupting the family. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) fields a call at the Teen Help Line center that rattles him. And Taylor (Meg Donnelly) and Trip (Peyton Meyer) attempt a trial run at being in a long-distance relationship.
The Daughter Stalker
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
After the death of her estranged sister Nikki (Rosalie McIntire), Carlyn (Karynn Moore) is surprised to learn that she is named in Nikki’s will as guardian of her adopted daughter Zoey (Juliet Rusche). Carlyn soon discovers that not only was Zoey left with a substantial inheritance, but also that not everyone is happy Nikki had a long-lost sister. There is someone else who wants custody of Zoey, and they aren’t going to let Carlyn stand in their way.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: “God Complex”
NBC, 8pm EST
Lincoln (Russell Hornsby) and Amelia (Arielle Kebbel) join forces to find a killer inspired by Greek mythology who is live-streaming murders. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector (Brian F. O’Byrne) prepares a terrifying gift to celebrate Lincoln’s return to work with his new partner.
Fresh Off the Boat: “A Seat at the Table”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
With a little help from Louis’ (Randall Park) business advice, Jessica (Constance Wu) lands her dream job as a private school dean. Yet, after learning she was the token diversity hire, she quickly discovers a way to flip the script and use her title to make a difference. Meanwhile, Eddie (Hudson Yang) and Emery (Forrest Wheeler) teach Evan (Ian Chen) the hard way that it’s okay for the brothers to have their own “things” at school.
Dynasty: “The Caviar, I Trust, Is Not Burned”
The CW, 9pm EST
Blake’s (Grant Show) trial continues as Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) shocks the jury with her testimony. Following the scuffle between Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber), Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) returns to the courthouse to find her mother has returned, newly married to her ex-fiancé, Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke).
Hopelessly in Love: “Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead”
Lifetime, 9pm EST
This is a revealing account of the relationship between one of the most infamous women in the world, the late actress and Playboy playmate Anna Nicole Smith, and Larry Birkhead, the celebrity photographer who saw her beyond her ill-fated past. Birkhead gives a firsthand recollection of their romantic, tumultuous and often unstable union, which ignited a highly publicized battle over their daughter Dannielynn following Smith’s heartbreaking overdose and death.
Kindred Spirits: “Silent Fear”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
In this new episode, Amy Bruni and Adam Berry help a Massachusetts family haunted by a demented shadow creature that only appears in the dark. Everyone witnesses the same entity, suffers from violent paranormal attacks and attributes the activity to the same creature, but the more they talk about the mysterious being, the more powerful and aggressive it becomes.
Ghost Loop: “Cradle to the Grave”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The team arrives in Palatka, Fla., where homeowner Theresa is being terrorized by an entity that crawls across the ceiling from one of her son’s bedrooms to another. Theresa’s land has a violent and tragic past that leads the team to investigate three locations: Theresa’s home, an alleged stillborn burial ground and a bridge where lynchings were once committed.
Trending Fear: “Paranormal Witness”
Travel Channel, 11pm EST
In the desert near Tucson, Ariz., Aaron Miller has recorded hundreds of ghostly voices. The team commences an investigation and uncovers a stunning revelation: evidence of a serial killer who once dumped bodies on the land Miller’s house now sits upon.